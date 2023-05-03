Last month I had the honor of representing the Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association at its annual Advocacy Forum in Washington, D.C.

With over 900 participants from all 50 states, the forum provides opportunities for representatives of local chapters to meet with legislators from their own state seeking support for important legislation to fund Alzheimer’s research and build the necessary health care infrastructure needed as the number of individuals and families dealing with the disease increases.

We would particularly like to thank Sen. Deb Fischer and Congressman Don Bacon for their support. We would also like to thank now-Sen. Pete Ricketts, who in one of his final acts as governor, established the Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementia Advisory Council.

This year’s forum included a rally in Lafayette Square across from the White House. The reason for the rally? To protest the recent decision by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services not to reimburse families or health care providers for the costs of Lecanemab, the first of four new treatments for Alzheimer’s that have already been approved by the Food and Drug Administration or are in the pipeline to be approved by the end of 2023.

This is unprecedented. When it comes to past discoveries of medications to treat lung cancer, diabetes and other conditions, CMS has always followed the lead of the FDA.

This short-sighted decision ignores the fact that Alzheimer’s is already the most expensive disease in history when taking into account the costs of long-term care facilities, emergency room visits and caregivers, as well as the economic sacrifices children and other family members must suffer in order to care for loved ones with dementia.

The most recent estimate of these costs is $321 billion annually. In Nebraska there are 35,000 people living with Alzheimer’s, and this number is expected to rise to 40,000 by 2025. That means 40,000 families in communities across our state.

CMS’ decision is also profoundly unfair and inequitable, because its consequences favor those who can afford to pay for these medications privately over those who can barely afford their current medications, let alone the estimated $26,500 annual cost for Lecanemab.

CMS’ decision exacts an increasing toll on our society with every day that goes by. These medications are only effective when the disease is caught in its early stages. It is estimated that every day 2,000 people transition into later stages of the disease and therefore can no longer benefit from treatment.

For the sake of our loved ones, our family and our state, CMS needs to fix this mess.