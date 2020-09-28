Local View: Amtrak faces death by a thousand cuts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When combat was conducted with swordplay prior to the use of firearms, two closely matched opponents engaged in a fight. One was slightly more skillful than the other, and, though he couldn't strike a fatal blow, he managed to inflict a number of minor cuts on his opponent as the fight went on.

He was surprised when his opponent collapsed. The many little cuts had gradually resulted in a loss of blood to defeat his enemy.

This story reminds me of the current situation with Amtrak and its repeated attempts to eliminate long-distance passenger trains.

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has budgeted zero funds for Amtrak trains. Each year, Congress has appropriated funds for the long-distance trains and told Amtrak it wants a national rail passenger network that retains these trains. Last year, several congressional leaders met with the Amtrak board and told its members to quit trying to eliminate the long-distance trains.

Unable to strike a fatal blow, Amtrak's new strategy to eliminate the long-distance trains involves a death-by-a-thousand-cuts course of action. This series of steps aims to weaken the trains and discourage ridership to where it will eventually bleed a national long-distance rail system to death.