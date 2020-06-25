Local View: American experiment needs breakthrough

Let’s just agree that this democracy we live in is an experiment. The men who framed our nation laid out the basic principles, and we’ve been struggling ever since to invent and reinvent the American community based on those principles.
We may right now be at a breakthrough moment, a time when the experiment can affirm – even demonstrate – one of our fundamental but unrealized principles: that all people are created equal.
Already when Jefferson wrote those words into the Declaration of Independence, they weren’t true in our newly forming nation. Nor did Mr. Jefferson and his compatriots want them to be, except in the idealistic sense and as they applied to themselves and others of white European ancestry.
Even as they wrote and approved those stirring words, the framers had reservations. White men may have been “created” equal, but they sure didn’t all develop into wise, thoughtful adults like themselves. Thus, they needed to be kept at arm’s length from some decisions – like the election of U.S. senators and the president, which should be handled by the intelligent, educated, successful men, not the unwashed masses.
Far worse, those who wrote our founding documents perpetuated the new nation’s original sin: the willful belief that those whose skin was not white were biologically and philosophically inferior. That shoving the continent’s Indigenous people off their land and enslaving imported Black people to help make the nation rich was justified because “those people” were not “people” the way they themselves were.
And, yes, we can explain what happened at the Constitutional Convention as the product of compromise – the Framers needed to form a nation, and they decided to hold their noses and vote for some horrific ideas in the process.
But we sure can’t excuse it. Slavery can never be excused.
A bloody civil war may have abolished slavery, but it did not abolish the underlying idea that all people are not really equal. The systematic inequalities were too fundamental to our nation’s economic well-being and to the white folks’ comfort to be abolished. Too often, they still are.
We’ve made incremental progress since the Civil War’s aftermath. Some laws have changed. Some expectations have changed. In many cases, we’ve shifted from active to passive racism.
Many white people managed to feel temporary outrage at the deaths of unarmed black men at the hands of police or vigilantes. We worried for a few minutes when we heard news stories about how economic roadblocks disproportionately affect people of color. We shook our heads in sorrow when we realized that it is communities of color that have suffered most from the coronavirus.
But we often turned back to our comfortable world of white privilege and went on with life as we knew it.
Then the convergence of the angst caused by the pandemic and the horror of a video showing George Floyd dying with a white policeman’s knee on his neck sent our discomfort level through the roof.
How can we live with this? How can we allow our American experiment, after nearly 250 years of work, to continue to be driven by the fact that we do not value all lives equally?
We cannot. We must not. We need this breakthrough moment to move our national experiment to a new level.
The spirit of the times seems to be shifting. More hearts are aching, but more eyes are opened. More white people are seeing that they are part of the problem – but could be part of the solution, could become active allies of the people of color whose situation they have too long ignored.
Now is the time for our nation to take the experiment to the next stage, to apply our personal convictions to make changes to our system of laws and norms and values. To put the same kind of urgency into developing a treatment for inequality that we’re putting into developing a treatment for COVID-19.
Help your friends understand it’s essential that they act on the stirrings of their hearts. Let your elected officials at all levels know you expect systemic change.
It’s time for a breakthrough!
Charlyne Berens is a retired newspaper editor, professor and associate dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications. She lives in Lincoln.
