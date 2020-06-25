Local View: American experiment needs breakthrough

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let’s just agree that this democracy we live in is an experiment. The men who framed our nation laid out the basic principles, and we’ve been struggling ever since to invent and reinvent the American community based on those principles.

We may right now be at a breakthrough moment, a time when the experiment can affirm – even demonstrate – one of our fundamental but unrealized principles: that all people are created equal.

Already when Jefferson wrote those words into the Declaration of Independence, they weren’t true in our newly forming nation. Nor did Mr. Jefferson and his compatriots want them to be, except in the idealistic sense and as they applied to themselves and others of white European ancestry.

Even as they wrote and approved those stirring words, the framers had reservations. White men may have been “created” equal, but they sure didn’t all develop into wise, thoughtful adults like themselves. Thus, they needed to be kept at arm’s length from some decisions – like the election of U.S. senators and the president, which should be handled by the intelligent, educated, successful men, not the unwashed masses.