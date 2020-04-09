Local View: Alcohol isn't a silver bullet

On its face, it sounds like it could work. However, once one digs deeper into the substantial scientific research out there about how excessive alcohol consumption leads to increased rape, violence, impaired driving and cancer among other things, it begins to look like a very short-sighted view that completely ignores the harms that will be created in the community and paid for by taxpayers.

In its Sunday editorial on the topic, the Journal Star seemed only to be concerned with the University of Nebraska’s lost revenue stream should the coronavirus epidemic not be resolved in time for football season.

The editorial board was eager to dismiss any harms as “perceived” unless those harms are measured in terms of lost alcohol sales at local restaurants and bars around the stadium. The arguments in favor of adding alcohol sales haven’t changed, but now proponents are claiming the need is urgent due to the virus, despite no indication as to how it will impact college sports next fall.

On the contrary, the harms of alcohol in our state are real and measurable. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services noted in its 2017 epidemiological survey that alcohol was the sixth-most common cause of death in 2015 due to an estimated 703 alcohol-related deaths, 83 of which occurred on our roads according to NDOT Highway Safety Office statistics.