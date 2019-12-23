Local View: Alcohol costly to community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Increasing the availability and presence of alcohol in these settings sends the wrong message to youth. Rather than making it more visible and available, evidence-based policies are needed to reduce the aforementioned harms.

I followed debate at the Legislature in 2015 when a Good Samaritan law was being considered. That bill limited liability for persons who contact and cooperate with first responders in order to aid a person overdosing on alcohol or another drug.

Multiple senators declared that if the measure only saves one life then passing the bill was worth it. Yet when evidence-based legislation is introduced that would potentially save hundreds of lives – alcohol taxes, alcohol impact zones, increased penalties for businesses that are repeat offenders were all introduced in 2019 – those measures rarely make it to General File for debate because of industry pressure.

Take, for example, alcohol taxes. According to a study published in the American Journal of Public Health, doubling the alcohol tax would reduce alcohol-related mortality by an average of 35%. Our state had an estimated 703 alcohol-related deaths in 2015 alone, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Had our taxes been twice as high that year, we could have saved an estimated 246 lives.