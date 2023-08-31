Attorney General Mike Hilgers published an advisory opinion concluding that the oversight and investigatory powers of the Legislature’s Child Welfare and Correctional Services Inspectors General are unconstitutional.

This opinion was requested by the departments of Health and Human Services and Corrections, which are subject to this oversight because of their well-established and ongoing actions perpetuating harm against vulnerable Nebraskans and mismanaging taxpayer funds.

I appreciate the attorney general sharing his opinion, but I disagree with it. He spends most of his time talking about separation of powers but forgetting about checks and balances.

His conclusions are rebuttable as the Legislature’s oversight and investigation power are undeniable, enjoy the presumption of constitutionality and do not conflict with executive functions. In fact, these issues were negotiated among policymakers and lawyers in Nebraska when the watchdog positions were created. I know because I was there as a state senator.

Nebraskans should be troubled by the attorney general’s callous disregard of the shameful and uncontroverted facts that led to the creation of the inspectors general, his disregard for their professional, objective work and the ongoing crises plaguing these agencies.

The attorney general failed to mention, a report of 2- and 3-year-old sisters covered in urine and feces sleeping in a back room of a failed child welfare provider awaiting foster parents. He failed to mention State Auditor Mike Foley’s scathing report which found HHS had spent $32 million of taxpayers’ money without documentation.

The inspector general for child welfare has issued 10 years of reports exposing youth suicides, sexual abuse of foster children, children held in solitary confinement, tortuous conditions at the now-shuttered Geneva facility and perpetual problems such as lack of training, high turnover and caseloads exceeding legal standards.

The inspector general recently exposed another failure by the executive branch in the St. Francis debacle, which included an emergency $110 million infusion into a child welfare contract that was abruptly terminated, leaving taxpayers and vulnerable kids once again in a terrible position. Despite his assertions that investigatory function belongs to the executive branch, Hilgers has yet to announce any action on this issue.

The attorney general failed to mention why the inspector general for corrections was established in 2015. Following a series of scandals including the wrongful release of numerous offenders, the troubling use of solitary confinement for the mentally ill, lack of meaningful oversight for people who “jam out” of our prisons (including Nikko Jenkins, which resulted in the death of four innocent Nebraskans), ongoing challenges that hard-working corrections staff face that jeopardize their safety and deadly riots.

The inspector general for corrections has provided seven years of comprehensive reports regarding staffing crises, a lack of medical and mental health care and mismanagement resulting in injury and deaths of incarcerated Nebraskans. We should not forget that corrections remains in an overcrowding crisis under law and a staffing emergency.

The attorney general forgets to mention that in his six years in the Legislature, he never asked for an attorney general opinion on these topics or introduced a bill to abolish the inspectors general.

Interestingly enough, the same week his opinion was published the attorney general hired a former state senator for an unadvertised position that was not sought nor approved in his most recent budget request to the Legislature, and state officials made a now-reversed, surprise announcement about locating a massive new prison near schools, homes and businesses in one of Lincoln’s fastest growing areas without community input.

Under Nebraska law the attorney general could use taxpayer funds to sue the Legislature in an attempt to enforce his opinion. The attorney general should not manufacture a constitutional crisis. However, his opinion is now being weaponized by lawyers at HHS and corrections to subvert existing law, which allows access for independent watchdogs to do their work.

Nebraskans should pay careful attention to bureaucrats who seek to hide their work from other branches of government and from the people of Nebraska and to the elected officials who facilitate obfuscation.

While the attorney general has needlessly made the present legal landscape murky, I remain optimistic about our future. I am confident collaboration among all branches of Nebraska government will result in updates to the Legislature’s robust tools of oversight and investigation in 2024 because Nebraskans deserve transparency and real solutions to big government abuses, not legal shenanigans and political posturing.