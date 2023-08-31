Related to this story

Most Popular

Local View: Full steam ahead for NU

Local View: Full steam ahead for NU

As a native Nebraskan, University of Nebraska alum, father of five UNL graduates and 15-year member of the Board of Regents, I’ve been involve…

Local View: IGs' work must continue

Local View: IGs' work must continue

I would like to alert the public to the serious risks associated with the Nebraska Attorney General’s recent opinion questioning the validity …