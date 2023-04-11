The pandemic changed everything — from how Americans live to how we do business. And with many of those changes likely here to stay, voters need to grapple with one thing that hasn’t changed as quickly but now threatens to make our state less competitive and prosperous for years to come: how Nebraska taxes remote work.

A new report by the National Taxpayers Union Foundation ranks each of the 50 states on how their tax codes affect remote and mobile workers. Unfortunately, the Cornhusker State comes in as the second-worst state for remote workers — which jeopardizes our long-term ability to attract them to our state. The good news? A legislative effort is already underway that would begin to fix this failure.

It’s aimed at solving the single most damaging factor for Nebraska cited in this report: the state’s “convenience of the employer” rule. Despite a friendly-sounding name, it’s anything but convenient for taxpayers affected by it.

Nebraska’s “convenience of the employer” rule applies to those working remotely for a Nebraska company while living in another state. Even though they may never set foot in Nebraska over the course of the year, they are expected to pay taxes to Nebraska, often in addition to paying income taxes in their home state.

This rule is illogical and confusing. Only three other states enforce this rule – Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware. It violates the basic principles of taxation. No one should pay taxes in states where they don’t benefit from services. On top of that, it sets taxpayers up for double taxation.

Nebraska is an outlier in interstate income tax policy. Typically, taxpayers working out of state can claim credits on their home state returns for income taxes paid to other states. However, Nebraska’s aggressive tax policy toward residents of other states does not encourage interstate cooperation on credits. Those located out of state but performing work for Nebraska companies find themselves in a tug-of-war of taxes between two states.

Nebraska also offers no filing or withholding threshold for income taxes. That means taxes are owed after one day of earning income in the state. It doesn’t matter if you are a contractor on a single job or you are visiting family in Nebraska while working remotely, you owe Nebraska income tax. Employers must withhold income taxes to meet this law.

It’s no surprise that businesses and remote workers avoid the Cornhusker State’s complicated tax code. It’s bad enough that our high taxes discourage businesses and workers from locating or staying in Nebraska. It’s even worse when we penalize them for doing a single job or visiting for a single day. This outdated approach to taxing remote workers won’t do anything to help Nebraska employers fill their workforce needs.

Fortunately, a bipartisan effort is underway in the Unicameral to make Nebraska far more attractive to remote and mobile workers. LB754, the income tax package currently under consideration, includes bipartisan language spearheaded by Sens. Eliot Bostar and Kathleen Kauth that would set 15-day thresholds for filing and withholding. While higher thresholds and a full repeal of the convenience rule should be priorities for the future, these changes would represent a major step forward for Nebraska.

Tax rules like these can seem obscure, but they can make a huge difference in the future of our state. Let’s aim for a commonsense tax code that welcomes businesses, workers, and their families to the Good Life for decades to come.