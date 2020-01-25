Local View: Act to ensure hate has no home in Lincoln
City budget

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announces the city budget plan for 2018-2020 on Thursday at the County-City Building.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Lincoln was founded more than 150 years ago by immigrants of diverse faiths and backgrounds who came together to build a home on the vast prairie. This rich tradition and the diversity of identities, backgrounds and perspectives in Lincoln today form a core strength of our city.

Last week, our community’s strength was tested when our Jewish friends and neighbors found themselves the target of hateful vandalism. As mayor, I condemn in the strongest possible terms that act and all acts of anti-Semitism and bigotry. We have seen these expressions of hate, violence and divisive rhetoric occur across the country, and unfortunately, Lincoln is not immune to the fear that propels them.

The reaction and support from across our community reaffirms that love is more powerful than fear and that Lincoln stands resolute as a welcoming place for all. I am proud that our city so fully recognizes the blessings and richness that the South Street Temple and all houses of faith bestow upon our city.

In response to the act of hate perpetrated at the temple, our residents demonstrated a generous outpouring of support for our Jewish friends and neighbors. A fundraising page set up to support repairs and improved security for the temple raised more than three times its goal. Hundreds have reached out to members of our Jewish community, sharing words of support and standing side by side in prayer.

As a community, we have made clear that hate has no home in Lincoln.

While it is vital that we reaffirm our welcoming values when faced with open acts of hatred in our city, it is just as important that we do intentional work every day to create a community that is inclusive of all our residents, no matter who they are, how they worship, what language they speak or whom they love.

Each of us can and must speak out against hateful and divisive language in our community, no matter how small. We can invite into our lives others who have different traditions, experiences and backgrounds than us. We can encircle each other with love and support the way that, as Shabbat services began on a recent Friday night, members of other congregations lined the streets of the temple in song.

Together, we must resolve each day to ensure Lincoln continues to be a welcoming place for everyone to live, work, play, learn, worship and call home.

Leirion Gaylor Baird is mayor of Lincoln.

