Local View: Act to ensure hate has no home in Lincoln

Lincoln was founded more than 150 years ago by immigrants of diverse faiths and backgrounds who came together to build a home on the vast prairie. This rich tradition and the diversity of identities, backgrounds and perspectives in Lincoln today form a core strength of our city.

Last week, our community’s strength was tested when our Jewish friends and neighbors found themselves the target of hateful vandalism. As mayor, I condemn in the strongest possible terms that act and all acts of anti-Semitism and bigotry. We have seen these expressions of hate, violence and divisive rhetoric occur across the country, and unfortunately, Lincoln is not immune to the fear that propels them.

The reaction and support from across our community reaffirms that love is more powerful than fear and that Lincoln stands resolute as a welcoming place for all. I am proud that our city so fully recognizes the blessings and richness that the South Street Temple and all houses of faith bestow upon our city.

