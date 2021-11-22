Local View: Abuse probe too focused on Catholic priests

Nearly 18% of the total of the AG’s allegedly “substantiated” 258 victims were based simply on a note in the Church’s file of a self-confessed estimate made by a single dead priest … who suffered from Parkinson’s and likely the common related symptom of dementia, and who admittedly cavorted only with college boys. Yet the AG lumped it all together.

Even one provable allegation of child sexual abuse brings gut-churning sadness, and even lesser misconduct causes great discouragement. Most Catholics I know are glad the Catholic Church has been forced to clean house. But it should not be limited to the Catholic Church.

The AG’s report reinforces the very false impression that this is just a Catholic problem. Not by a long shot. Child sexual abuse is dishearteningly widespread across all institutions dealing with a large number of children. But there is a deafening silence from the AG’s office about thoroughly investigating any of these other institutions.

The elephant in the room is that the AG’s investigation appears to be just one more intentional public smack-down of the Catholic Church. If so, the AG’s conduct is egregiously improper for a law-enforcement official: first, in pursuing an already beat-up target, and only one, with an enormous expenditure of public funds; second, in writing a report that does little more than republicize a worn-out, primarily past scandal; third, doing both while knowing in advance there is no legitimate law-enforcement purpose.

Matt Heffron is an Omaha trial attorney for the Thomas More Society, a national nonprofit law firm headquartered in Chicago dedicated to the defense of religious freedom.

