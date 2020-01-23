Local View: Abortion not about religion

We were fortunate that we could afford the cost of the trip and procedure. We didn’t consult clergy, politicians or soothsayers because we thought this was a health matter, not a political or religious matter. We proceeded forward, with a heavy heart, as we were medically advised to do and traveled to Cleveland.

Even if the procedure were banned in Nebraska, those who could afford it simply hopped on an airplane and flew to a state where the procedure was legal -- and they still would.

The young women not lucky enough to have the resources to travel were forced to give birth to children they did not want to bear. Meanwhile, anti-abortion proponents bore none of the immediate costs, emotional or financial.

In the end, though, everyone pays, because, in many cases, these mothers and families end up on welfare. And these same anti-abortionists will complain about higher taxes.

Add to this the fact that those who are concerned about the sanctity of life of fetuses are often in favor of the death penalty, notwithstanding that innocent people have been, and no doubt will continue to be, executed. And many health care providers have been killed for providing abortions. There is something wrong with this picture.