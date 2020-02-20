Local View: Abortion access vital to equality

Still, elected officials in the state have been able to successfully impose these beliefs. In fact, 41% of Nebraska women live in a county with no access to an abortion clinic.

As a healthcare professional and former member of the Nebraska State Board of Nursing, I understand the negative health consequences of forcing women to carry a pregnancy to term against their will by denying them the option of abortion.

Too often, women are forced to stay pregnant because they don’t have access to abortion care, are stigmatized or shamed about their decisions or cannot afford the procedure. We also know that carrying an unwanted pregnancy to term can lead to mental trauma and financial insecurity. In fact, most women who decide to have abortions cite economic reasons for making that choice.

Two-thirds of women who have abortions are already mothers -- they are uniquely qualified to understand what it means to have children. Rather than second guess women about basic decisions that impact their health, economic futures and ability to provide for their existing children, we should trust women to make the right choices for themselves and their families. Research shows most women who decide to have abortions do not regret the decision.