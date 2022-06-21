Local View: A very fond farewell

Twelve years ago I had an opportunity to come to this community as the new superintendent for Lincoln Public Schools and to serve in what I believed was the best job in the country.

I always believed Lincoln was a wonderful place, but it wasn’t until I arrived, until I was around the people here – residents, LPS students and their families, LPS staff, educators and administrators – that I fell in love with this city. The people here not only support public education, they roll up their sleeves and work beside you.

It has been a dream come true.

So, as I prepare to leave this incredible job at the end of June, please know it has been an honor and pleasure to serve as your superintendent.

We’ve had quite the ride. At the close of my first year, we endured a fire that took down our administration building. In the last few years, we completely transformed education in the face of a catastrophic pandemic.

Yet through these challenges – along with changing times in politics, immigration, budgets – I am proud of what we have accomplished. Together, we have worked tirelessly to ensure better lives for young people.

• We have laid a strong foundation for academic growth, as well as closing opportunity and achievement gaps, with a laser focus on sustaining and improving the quality of teaching and learning. Yes, the pandemic was challenging, but we persevered.

• We passed unprecedented bond issues, built new schools and maintained current facilities.

• Recognizing this is a refugee resettlement community, we are lifting all with powerful strides toward equity.

• We strengthened the student-centered learning environment with continued success in student achievement.

• We remained on the cutting edge of technology to support instruction.

• Our budgets have been sensible, prudent and sustainable.

• We continued to develop focus programs and other individualized learning opportunities, while fortifying the groundwork for extensive civic collaboration. We are truly grateful to our community partners.

I have every confidence Lincoln will continue to grow and prosper and that LPS will play a critical role. And though there is never really a good time to leave a job you love, our public schools are in great shape, we’re on the cusp of a third strategic plan – and LPS has named a remarkable new superintendent, Paul Gausman.

So, as I leave, I want to share my profound appreciation for:

• A Lincoln community that always puts children first.

• All the dedicated, amazing educators and staff members at LPS.

• Our fabulous families who value and support high-quality education.

• The Lincoln Board of Education, seven hard-working public officials – Barb Baier, Lanny Boswell, Kathy Danek, Connie Duncan, Don Mayhew, Annie Mumgaard and Bob Rauner – who have remained true to the mission of ensuring success for each and every child. In fact, thank you as well to former board members for continued support.

Thinking back to more than 50 years ago, I arrived in Nebraska as a naïve lad from New York City uncertain of his future. After a few unexpected turns in the road at Doane College, a respected professor said to me: “You need to be a teacher.”

And at each step in my professional journey, I became more convinced of the intrinsic value of education. We plant the seeds that one day will grow. We water seeds already planted, knowing that they hold promise. What we do matters. That’s why we see this as a mission, not a job. Education makes democracies work, offering the promise of a future to all students – the leaders, scholars, entrepreneurs and innovators of tomorrow.

So, I end this story, my heart full of gratitude for the great gift I have been given – to work in education for these past 46 years.

To our community, our parents, our students: Thank you all for the gift of allowing me to be part of your journey – for the opportunity to be of service.

To my fellow educators: I am honored to have served alongside you and have respect for your passion and talent. You do noble work, and you do it well.

My final day on the job is June 30. One of the truths I learned some time ago is that the mark of a good leader is, perhaps, you leave a place a little better than when you got there.

I leave, hoping I have left Lincoln Public Schools a better place. And I pass on the baton to others, who will most assuredly carry on the legacy of excellence at LPS.

Steve Joel is retiring as superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0