Local View: A trillion trees only a start

The simple answer is no. Yes, planting a large number of trees would help to capture a large amount of carbon in our atmosphere. A study published by Science claims that an extra 0.9 billion hectares of canopy cover could store 205 gigatons of carbon and has the ability to capture more than a third of all greenhouse gases released by humans since the industrial revolution.

If this amount of canopy cover was a reality, we would most likely not have a climate crisis on our hands. Unfortunately, this version of Earth is still far off.

The biggest reason that simply planting 1 trillion trees worldwide will not work to combat climate change is that we do not have the time. It could take up to 100 years (if we plant all 1 trillion today) for the trees to mature enough to reach the levels of carbon capture we need to reverse our effects. Also, if we continue to rely on fossil fuels and allow corporations to emit greenhouse gasses into the air it is going to become harder for trees to grow.

We know where we are headed if we don’t take immediate action thanks to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and many other scientific reports. We have already seen effects such as warming, drought, wildfires and natural disasters recently. These events will become more common, making it harder to grow large plots of trees.