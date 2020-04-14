Local View: A tale of two crises

Action vs. Inaction. Proactive vs. Reactive. Managing Risk vs. Managing a Crisis.
These concepts were central to my professional career as a drought management specialist and climate scientist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Promoting these concepts to improve drought management domestically and globally served as motivation for creating the National Drought Mitigation Center in 1995.
Convincing scientists and policy makers in states, foreign governments and international organizations of the intrinsic value of preparing for drought has always been the principal challenge.
Given that drought is a recurring feature of the climate in most countries, logic tell us that all governments should be proactive and plan for the next drought. This approach replaces the traditional strategy of managing a crisis, which is typically poorly coordinated, ineffective and untimely.
A more proactive approach requires putting preparedness plans, actions and programs in place in advance of drought that reduce the risks associated with drought and, therefore, its impacts. Having a preparedness plan leads to improved coordination within and between levels of government and a more effective and timely response.
When confronted with a crisis, the costs of inaction (lack of preparedness) are always far higher than the costs of action (preparedness).
Perhaps, never before has the lack of preparedness for a crisis been more apparent than what we are experiencing in 2020 in our attempt to respond domestically and globally to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The economic, social and environmental costs of this pandemic will be astronomical, and recovery will be long and painful. Despite warnings by public health officials, infectious disease experts and some politicians both domestically and globally, we failed to take these warnings seriously and prepare for the inevitable — the next pandemic.
As President Obama stated in 2014 when requesting supplemental funding from Congress to deal with the Ebola crisis, “There may and will likely come a time when we have an airborne disease that is deadly. In order to deal with that effectively, we have to put in place an infrastructure, not just here at home but globally, that allows us to see it quickly, isolate it quickly (and) respond to it quickly. ... It’s about the safety and security of the American people.” Instead, we denied this threat and were not prepared to respond quickly to this pandemic.
Of course, there are numerous parallels between the COVID-19 pandemic and the current and looming climate crisis, which many continue to deny. For decades, scientists have warned about the threat of climate change, but these warnings have been ignored. Moreover, experts warn that pandemics like COVID-19 will become more frequent as changes in our climate become more pronounced.
In addition, the threats associated with climate change are far greater than what we are now experiencing with COVID-19. The climate crisis requires urgent action on the part of all nations. We must act globally and stop ignoring the warnings of scientists — warnings that have become more ominous in the past two years.
The economic, social and environmental costs of inaction will be staggering, and those most affected will again be the same people and nations that are the most vulnerable to COVID-19. As Alden Meyer, director of strategy and policy for the Union of Concerned Scientists stated in November 2019, "We are sleepwalking toward a climate catastrophe and need to wake up and take urgent action” (New York Times, Nov. 26).
We must improve our preparation for the next crisis by taking action now, whether it is a pandemic from an infectious disease or climate change. We can do better. We must do better. With climate change, there will be no second chance — there is no planet B.
However, in order to do better, we must aggressively pursue appropriate actions by developing and implementing policies, plans and infrastructure domestically and globally that facilitates adaptation to the changes in climate we are experiencing. We must reduce greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate as much future warming as possible.
A protestor at a recent rally carried a sign that said, "Every disaster movie begins with the government ignoring a scientist." Although we are currently unable to go to a movie theater to watch a movie, the message is clear.
To be ready for the next crisis, we must take action now. We must believe the scientists. Action leads to hope for children, our grandchildren, planet and us.
Donald Wilhite is the founding director of the National Drought Mitigation Center and professor and director emeritus for the School of Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is also a member of the Nebraska Elder Climate Legacy group.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.