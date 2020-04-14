Local View: A tale of two crises

In addition, the threats associated with climate change are far greater than what we are now experiencing with COVID-19. The climate crisis requires urgent action on the part of all nations. We must act globally and stop ignoring the warnings of scientists — warnings that have become more ominous in the past two years.

The economic, social and environmental costs of inaction will be staggering, and those most affected will again be the same people and nations that are the most vulnerable to COVID-19. As Alden Meyer, director of strategy and policy for the Union of Concerned Scientists stated in November 2019, "We are sleepwalking toward a climate catastrophe and need to wake up and take urgent action” (New York Times, Nov. 26).

We must improve our preparation for the next crisis by taking action now, whether it is a pandemic from an infectious disease or climate change. We can do better. We must do better. With climate change, there will be no second chance — there is no planet B.

However, in order to do better, we must aggressively pursue appropriate actions by developing and implementing policies, plans and infrastructure domestically and globally that facilitates adaptation to the changes in climate we are experiencing. We must reduce greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate as much future warming as possible.