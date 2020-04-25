Local View: A stimulus package for the soul

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If you have paid attention to the news at all, and it’s incredibly hard not to, you have undoubtedly heard the word “stimulus” over and over.

The federal government is looking to stimulate growth in our economy. You may have received a stimulus check in your bank account.

The governor has a team looking at how policies can balance the protection of the population but also stimulate growth. You hear it over and over again from our government, but what if there is a different kind of stimulus going on during this coronavirus pandemic? What if there is a personal stimulus that is waiting to be realized?

Perhaps our families need a little stimulus.

Moving at breakneck paces, families across Lincoln and across America have become a shadow of what they are intended to be. Families have been bled dry by the constant going and chasing of the next trophy.

Children are experiencing anxiety at levels never before seen in our society, perhaps because of the pressure to succeed or at least appear to succeed and have it all together. We have neglected true love and acceptance in the pursuit of constant activity.