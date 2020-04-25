Local View: A stimulus package for the soul

If you have paid attention to the news at all, and it’s incredibly hard not to, you have undoubtedly heard the word “stimulus” over and over.
The federal government is looking to stimulate growth in our economy. You may have received a stimulus check in your bank account.
The governor has a team looking at how policies can balance the protection of the population but also stimulate growth. You hear it over and over again from our government, but what if there is a different kind of stimulus going on during this coronavirus pandemic? What if there is a personal stimulus that is waiting to be realized?
Perhaps our families need a little stimulus.
Moving at breakneck paces, families across Lincoln and across America have become a shadow of what they are intended to be. Families have been bled dry by the constant going and chasing of the next trophy.
Children are experiencing anxiety at levels never before seen in our society, perhaps because of the pressure to succeed or at least appear to succeed and have it all together. We have neglected true love and acceptance in the pursuit of constant activity.
Many of the families I have interacted with over the years have inadvertently drowned genuine communication with activities. In my work with teens, I have realized that it takes a lot of quantity to get to the deeper-heart level, quality talk.
It’s very possible that this time of distancing from the world while intermingling more with your family is exactly the stimulus we need. In the current environment, there is much less competition for our meal times. This is exactly the stimulus we need as families.
Connection. Community as a unit of flesh and blood. The righting of a course gone awry.
Perhaps our souls need a little stimulus.
In a society that celebrates self-reliance and independence, some time of reflection has been long overdue. In this time, we are reminded that we truly do need each other. We cannot do life alone, nor were we meant to. Connection with our Creator and dependence on fellow man is the fabric of our being.
This coronavirus pandemic affords us an opportunity to recalibrate and remind ourselves what is most important: the family we sit across, the friends we can reach out to, and the Creator who longs to be connected with us.
Don’t miss the opportunity to stimulate your relationships and spiritual life during this time.
Matt Schulte serves as the executive director of Youth for Christ/Campus Life. This piece was originally written for the Schulte Daily, a newspaper his 12-year-old son has printed and distributed each week day to his siblings, grandparents and one neighbor throughout the coronavirus.
