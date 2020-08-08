Local View: A step beyond punishment

He had never shared a laugh with either of them, nor called them “neighbor.” Moreover, he had never exchanged a warm smile or a genuine greeting with either of the young men.

Those men are not merely the worst things they’ve ever done. I know this because I am privileged enough to know them both. I’ve shared many meals in my home with one of the young men. I’ve had warm conversation with the other outside his home and seen him often spending time with and caring for his little brother.

I have called both of these young men neighbor. And friend.

My faith instructs me, and many of you, to love our neighbor. If we follow these instructions, it’s impossible to reduce those men to just headlines or soundbites. “… God said: 'Let us make man in our image, after our likeness'” (Genesis 1:26).

If we subscribe to this belief system and have faith that there is an inherent value and goodness set inside of us by the Creator, we cannot judge so fiercely, and so unempathetically. We are defined by this image and likeness, just as we are defined by the love Christ has for us. We, as humans, are also defined by His capacity to bestow mercy.