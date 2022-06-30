Local View: A solution to many problems

One of the things that makes Nebraska work is in danger of not working at all — the availability of quality early childhood education for families.

Ninety-one percent of counties in Nebraska with licensed child care providers do not have enough available places to meet demand. We also have a looming shortage of early childhood teachers — nearly half of licensed center-based providers recently surveyed by the Buffett Early Childhood Institute reported that staff have left the profession entirely.

Nebraska doesn't work when early education providers, families and communities are not working together. Early childhood professionals are an integral part of the economic growth and vitality of all Nebraska communities.

This is a huge loss for children, families and Nebraska’s economy. We Care for Kids is a statewide campaign that’s helping communities across Nebraska solve the problem.

We Care for Kids (NebraskaCaresForKids.org) amplifies the conversation and efforts across our state to develop and sustain access to early childhood education — a topic that is becoming a priority among families, business leaders, schools, health care facilities.

We Care for Kids brings together the work of these partners and communities, including Communities for Kids, an effort by the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation that is working in 51 communities to help local leaders make connections for funding, support early childhood professionals and find right-sized solutions that work for their unique needs.

Quality early childhood education is essential for thriving children and communities. Skilled early childhood educators prepare children for school. Children who receive quality early childhood education are better prepared to learn, more likely to read by the fourth grade, graduate school and successfully go on to college, trade school and careers.

Families can work knowing their children are in the safe, loving and supportive care of a quality early childhood educator. This provides Nebraska’s employers with the talent they need to succeed now and in the future.

Access to early childhood education is essential to our local and state economy. For example, Valentine’s greatest needs are people, housing and early care and education. These short-term challenges will become long-term challenges without more investment and improvement. If we want people to choose Nebraska communities to make a living and raise a family, we must continue to improve access to quality of early childhood education. Investment in early childhood education is both necessary and fruitful.

We Care for Kids comes at the right moment for Nebraska. For years many communities have organized to support early childhood education. Some have developed innovative solutions through public/private partnerships that bring together government, business, philanthropy and nonprofits. Others have struggled. We Care for Kids links advocates, organizations, resources and efforts, providing the tools every Nebraska community needs to raise awareness, support early childhood teachers and build capacity. We are excited and proud to be a part of this campaign.

When we care to bring quality early childhood education to all Nebraska families, we care to ensure that Nebraska thrives.

Marti Beard is vice president of Early Childhood Programs at the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. Kyle Arganbright is mayor of Valentine, executive vice president of Sandhills State Bank and co-founder of Bolo Beer Company.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0