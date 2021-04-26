Local View: A question of humanity

Where are Jonathan Swift and Charles Loring Brace when you need them? Where are their replacements? Who is writing satire as Swift did or suggesting an orphan train, as Brace did?
We Americans seriously need some leaders who will step up and create solutions to the horrendous situation of children on the southern border.
Both Swift and Brace encountered similar situations. Swift, in 1729, wrote "A Modest Proposal," discussing the economic and social advantages of using children as food, thereby shaming and goading politicians, among others, to generate moral solutions.
Brace, a Protestant minister, founded the Orphan Train to transport abandoned children to the Midwest and the Western U.S. to help on farms. Sure, it wasn't a perfect solution. There were abuses we've read that make us cringe. But the strategy helped many and relieved a crisis. (We have more safeguards in place now, and still we have stories of abuse.)
Brace also founded the Children's Aid Society in 1853, which housed homeless children, taught trades and tackled illiteracy. He is known as the "father of the foster care movement."
President Biden's request for Nebraska to take in some of these current immigrant children was spurned, I understand, because it was feared these children might be a drain on our economy and deprive our state's children of benefits. Other factors may have been unstated.
Could we focus on the positive instead of the negative? Perhaps these children will bring ideas, persistence to achieve and cultural understandings which could be invaluable to us.
Imagine a 13-year-old boy in Africa, rummaging in junk yards, expelled from school and prohibited from the school library because his parents couldn't pay the fees, creating a windmill that brought water for crops in his community during a drought. It's a true story brought to audiences via the book and movie "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind."
Aside from humanitarian issues, wouldn't we want to bring children such as the aforementioned boy with all of his potential to live in Nebraska?
Perhaps, among these children crushed by circumstances and now confined in untenable living conditions, there will be a Jules Verne, who imagined inventions that have since become real. Perhaps there will be an Alexander Fleming, Ernst Chain and Howard Florey, responsible for penicillin discovery and development, among the children. Or perhaps a Mark Twain, Janet Yellen, Leonardo Da Vinci or someone who emulates the late T. (Ted) A. Stroud -- a revered English professor at Drake University who fought for social and political justice.
Couldn't Nebraska be a leader in this situation? How many children did President Biden suggest Nebraska take? A hundred? A thousand? Ten thousand? With 93 counties in Nebraska, one could place 10 children in each county, nearly a 1,000 total, and not deprive the state's children of much -- if anything -- in the way of benefits. Brace's orphan train placed an estimated 250,000 children in the U.S. and Canada between 1824 and 1929.
Several entities in Nebraska could help with this mission.
Swift and Brace are long gone, but their words and deeds remind us what we can do, remind us, in essence, of our humanity and ability to override our concerns at this critical juncture. Let's encourage Gov. Pete Ricketts to reconsider and reverse his decision.
Joanie Cradick lives in Lincoln.