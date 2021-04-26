Local View: A question of humanity

Could we focus on the positive instead of the negative? Perhaps these children will bring ideas, persistence to achieve and cultural understandings which could be invaluable to us.

Imagine a 13-year-old boy in Africa, rummaging in junk yards, expelled from school and prohibited from the school library because his parents couldn't pay the fees, creating a windmill that brought water for crops in his community during a drought. It's a true story brought to audiences via the book and movie "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind."

Aside from humanitarian issues, wouldn't we want to bring children such as the aforementioned boy with all of his potential to live in Nebraska?

Perhaps, among these children crushed by circumstances and now confined in untenable living conditions, there will be a Jules Verne, who imagined inventions that have since become real. Perhaps there will be an Alexander Fleming, Ernst Chain and Howard Florey, responsible for penicillin discovery and development, among the children. Or perhaps a Mark Twain, Janet Yellen, Leonardo Da Vinci or someone who emulates the late T. (Ted) A. Stroud -- a revered English professor at Drake University who fought for social and political justice.