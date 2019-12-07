Local View: A presidential thank-you

Over the past month, my wife, Lynda, and I have had the honor of meeting Nebraskans across the state as part of the search for the next president of the University of Nebraska.

I am humbled to even have been considered for this position – a job that I believe is one of the best in American higher education. Lynda and I were further humbled that so many of you took time to meet us, share your questions and concerns and offer input to the Board of Regents.

After your thoughtful review, and following Friday’s vote by the Board of Regents to name me the next president of the University of Nebraska system, we simply want to say thank you to the people of the state for your trust and confidence.

I pledge to do all I can to make the University of Nebraska the best it can possibly be – an institution that stays true to its missions of access and academic excellence, that puts the success and well-being of students first, that celebrates the rich diversity that makes us great and that works every day to demonstrate accountability to those who entrust us with their precious resources.