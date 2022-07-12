Local View: A new day for the fight

As those of us who have long supported reproductive rights contemplate the future of abortion care without the protection of the U.S. Constitution, we should look back on what motivated us to take action when Roe v. Wade was first threatened.

On July 3, 1989 – 33 years ago — the U.S. Supreme Court decided in the Missouri case of Webster v. Reproductive Health Services that a state law imposing some restrictions on abortion was not unconstitutional, and the state did have an interest in regulating certain aspects of abortion care.

This decision set off alarm bells at many levels. In Nebraska, a group of us met to plan a political response. If a state now could begin chipping away at what had been the impenetrable wall around the protections afforded by Roe, our state, with its lively and loud anti-abortion crowd, would certainly be wielding a hammer and chisel.

So, we formed Nebraska Voters for Choice to recruit and support pro-choice candidates for the state Legislature, publicly endorsing 12, and candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in the May 15, 1990, primary election.

Meanwhile, on the national level, Planned Parenthood’s membership, represented by its affiliates throughout the country, met in 1989 in San Diego (I was a delegate from Planned Parenthood of Lincoln) to authorize the creation of a political arm: The Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

But Planned Parenthood nationally had not fully geared-up for the 1992 election cycle, so Nebraska Voters for Choice raised money and again endorsed legislative candidates who would support reproductive rights. We were heartened by the election of pro-choice Bill Clinton to the presidency.

By 1993, the national Planned Parenthood membership had stepped up its advocacy efforts to allow local affiliates to create political organizations to endorse local candidates and make independent expenditures in their behalf. The Nebraska Planned Parenthood Action Fund was formed and helped elect supportive Lincoln school board candidates and a 5-2 majority on the City Council.

In 1995, as a delegate from Lincoln to the annual Planned Parenthood membership meeting, I presented a resolution to the body to OK the creation of a federal Planned Parenthood PAC and allow local affiliates to create PACs to support state and local candidates. It passed, and one was formed in Nebraska.

Over the years, because of affiliate mergers and scarce resources, pro-choice political activities in Nebraska have had mixed success at the statewide level. But due to hard work, key 2020 electoral endorsements and some strategic organizing, enough legislative victories were produced to stymie this year the bill to ban abortions in the state. Abortion care is still available in Nebraska.

It’s the Wild West now. The efforts of reproductive rights advocates must double or triple: Support candidates at all levels who believe that a woman should have control over her own body and pregnancy not be criminalized. Give money to Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska. But most of all, register and vote. Yesterday’s gone. Start thinking about tomorrow.