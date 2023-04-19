Before Easter, three children and three adults were murdered in another mass school shooting; thereafter, Tennessee state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson protested with constituents in legislative chambers and were ousted by their peers.

Though peaceful, Jones and Pearson violated “decorum” by protesting, by demanding common sense gun laws after Nashvillian families were torn apart by preventable violence.

Truth is stranger than fiction these days.

The intersecting forms of violence — bodily and political -- called me to book a flight.

Driving to the Capitol the day after Easter, I noticed remnants of egg hunts on church lawns.

A mall opened adjacent to the Capitol.

One man stood in the center draped with a “One Love” sign, eyes blindfolded like a tortured and returning messiah.

Holding solidarity signs -- "Nebraskans Standing In for Justin and Justin" and "Nebraskans against political and mass gun violence" -- felt relatively rational. Too obvious to be contentious.

Others joined.

A young man, early 20s, drove from Atlanta.

His sign flashed “Tennessee Three” above democratic values and mass shootings statistics. His journey was personal, too. He was coming out despite expected oppressions from parents and government.

A Black American expat journalist, Louis Law, came from the Netherlands.

His tall stature, long dreads and silver-embroidered blazer conferred authority.

“What am I supposed to tell the Dutch when they ask ‘What is wrong with your country? Why do people stand by, watch senseless slaughter, and do nothing?’"

The answer was multifold.

Creeping authoritarianism eroded democratic norms and values; fear and hate-stoking propaganda infected the citizenry; escalated fear, panic and trauma from pandemic and economic crises rose to fever pitches; inaccessibility to mental health care left the most hurting unsupported; white terrorists, again, were responsible, revealing a deep cultural pathology white culture won’t meaningfully address; AR-15s were sold like candy; and the NRA and Big Pharma owned half or more of America's politicians.

All of it was worsened by a divisive and unresponsive government.

“I just need a succinct, non-academic answer to give them,” Law said.

I blinked.

“I need to tell the Dutch why doing nothing is the American answer to continuous massacre. I need an answer from the heart and soul of Americans,” Law insisted.

America’s heart and soul? I don’t see it these days unless I'm doing human rights advocacy work with impacted Americans.

I attempted an allusion. “Western Europe understands incomprehensible atrocities through World War II; how fearful and hate-filled bystanders and dysfunctional governments escalate it. Though incomplete, maybe the Dutch will understand that correlation."

Lunch with the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s special assistant, Derek Van Voast, inspired further thinking about our nation's heart and soul.

Van Voast's life story as a Black man raised in the South, eventually ascending to national civil rights leadership alongside Jackson, was deeply traumatic, harrowing and inspiring.

Van Voast represented ailing Jackson and his Rainbow Coalition by serving as first responder to national tragedies. I am still processing how constantly he travels — an EMT for our nation’s heart and soul.

Truth is stranger than fiction these days.

After a few hours of storytelling at lunch, we met thousands to rally and march.

Representative Jones rejoined constituents, spoke in high-flying poetics, then swept away with a security entourage, akin to Martin Luther King Jr's.

Representative Pearson quietly appeared, flanked by an aid, behind the marching masses.

His kingly hair and triumphant smile lit the march’s conclusion.

A few feet from his majestic gravitas, I turned, fumbled for my camera

and witnessed our nation's heart and soul.

Definitively.

... where truth became more sublime than fiction.