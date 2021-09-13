Local View: A narrowing window to act on climate change

Likewise, as a state ranking among the top five states in wind generation potential and the top 10 in solar energy potential, Nebraska’s energy sector is on the cusp of an amazing development opportunity as the world transforms to a reduced-carbon economy.

As for quality-of-life and livability measures, our educational and medical services, housing affordability and natural amenities rank our state high on any such scale. Moreover, we are a culture of can-do people still rooted in responsible and ethical principles who can (and do) accomplish much as communities of action.

In short, we see this as a time of great opportunity to benefit our economy, our environment and our society for today and for the future.

At this point in our history, Nebraska needs visionary and bold leadership from our elected representatives and officials to make Nebraska a national leader in addressing the climate crisis. Not later, not someday soon, but now. That’s what so many senior Nebraskans, and watchful Nebraskans of all ages, are calling for today.

So, to our current, and aspiring, elected officials, we respectfully pass on to you some elder wisdom: Quit playing short-run politics and instead act thoughtfully and courageously on sound climate action policy as if the lives of your own children and grandchildren depend on it. For, indeed, they do, as well as for the current and future well-being of all of our children and grandchildren.

Bruce Johnson is emeritus professor of agricultural economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He writes on behalf of the Nebraska Elder Climate Legacy.

