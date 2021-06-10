Local View: A Made-in-China pandemic?

For 15 months, our nation has rightly focused on combating and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to congressionally approved fast-track drug development, over 50% of American adults are now vaccinated.

Schools, hotels, restaurants and other small businesses are opening up. Even as COVID variants slow re-openings elsewhere in the world, in America a kind of post-war euphoria is taking hold. As we make this hard-earned turn, a critical piece of COVID business remains: How do we prevent a global viral travesty from happening again?

The quest for answers starts by understanding how COVID-19 originated and quickly spread and who bears responsibility. The prevailing assumption has been that the virus jumped from bats to another species before leaping to humans at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, where some early COVID cases appeared.

This “wet market” theory oddly persists even though bats were not sold at the Huanan market, an intermediary animal host for the viral transfer to humans has not been found and the extreme unlikelihood of inter-species transmission from bats, located 900 miles away from Wuhan, in the middle of a Wuhan winter in which bats would be hibernating.