Local View: A Made-in-China pandemic?

For 15 months, our nation has rightly focused on combating and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to congressionally approved fast-track drug development, over 50% of American adults are now vaccinated.
Schools, hotels, restaurants and other small businesses are opening up. Even as COVID variants slow re-openings elsewhere in the world, in America a kind of post-war euphoria is taking hold. As we make this hard-earned turn, a critical piece of COVID business remains: How do we prevent a global viral travesty from happening again?
The quest for answers starts by understanding how COVID-19 originated and quickly spread and who bears responsibility. The prevailing assumption has been that the virus jumped from bats to another species before leaping to humans at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, where some early COVID cases appeared.
This “wet market” theory oddly persists even though bats were not sold at the Huanan market, an intermediary animal host for the viral transfer to humans has not been found and the extreme unlikelihood of inter-species transmission from bats, located 900 miles away from Wuhan, in the middle of a Wuhan winter in which bats would be hibernating.
To date, no bat population with the novel coronavirus has ever been located. In fact, no human or animal was ever found with the virus before 2019. Just as the wet market theory was being put to the test last year, the Chinese government destroyed lab samples from the Huanan Seafood Market, shuttered the market and sent packing a team of Wall Street Journal investigative reporters looking into the theory.
Recently, a longstanding competing narrative, the leaky-lab hypothesis, has gained traction. The Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention (WCDCP), which holds hundreds of bat samples, is a short walk from the Huanan market.
When COVID first arose, the notion that the virus might have leaked from the WCDCP or the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) was roundly rejected by experts in Washington. Media and social media companies canceled, censored, dismissed many who made the claim, including a U.S. president. Those of us who’ve dealt with Chinese government manipulation for years said, “not so fast.”
Confirming our suspicions, recent intelligence suggests that three researchers from the WIV became ill with COVID-like symptoms and sought hospital care in November 2019, a full month before the Communist Party of China publicly reported the country’s first COVID-19 case.
As U.S. intelligence lends increased credibility to the lab-leak thesis, experts in Washington are sounding less dismissive. Chief Medical Adviser to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was recently asked if he was convinced COVID-19 developed naturally. He replied: “No, actually, I am not convinced about that. I think we should ... investigate what went on in China.”
This is an important acknowledgment from a widely followed public health official, who, just-released emails confirm, learned from an outside researcher in January 2020, that the COVID-19 genome showed signs of genetic manipulation, making it remarkably easy for human-to-human transmission.
Knowing how the Chinese Communist Party politicized the World Health Organization, silenced and disappeared COVID whistleblowers and spread disinformation about the pandemic, investigating “what went on in China” requires greater transparency from China and the WHO on what they knew and when they knew it. It’s why I recently pressed investigative committees to seriously review the mounting evidence of Chinese culpability in the origins, spread and cover-up of COVID-19.
A proper forensic analysis of Chinese wet markets, hospitals and government laboratories necessitates access by a public-private team of experts, including from the Centers for Disease Control and other centers with COVID expertise, such as our own University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Complicating this investigation, however, are reports that Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases partially funded research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which not only possesses one of the world’s largest collections of bat viruses but has been conducting experiments to make coronaviruses more infectious for humans.
Last Friday was the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre. It reminds us of a larger theme with which all Americans must grapple. China’s lax labor and environmental laws, our willingness to shade our eyes over its human rights violations and an infectious lust for easy profit compelled a massive manufacturing shift to the People’s Republic. As unbelievable as it might seem, we may now have outsourced the dirty work of coronavirus research to China, too, with disastrous consequences for the world.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry represents Nebraska's 1st Congressional District and is the ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development and Food and Drug Administration.