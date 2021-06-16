Local View: A love letter to Nebraska

When I arrived in Nebraska last August, I didn’t know much about it. But now, after almost a year spent here, when it’s time to go home, I am going to miss it. There are a lot of things Nebraskans should be proud of.

Let me explain how I got here. I am a recipient of the Robitschek Scholarship, a program for talented Czech and Slovakian students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, which brings a handful of us to Nebraska every single year. It started back in 1996 thanks to Czech émigré Paul Robitschek, and over the course of more than two decades, the scholarship changed the lives of a few hundred students from my home country.

“This is a free year,” said Greg Jensen, the last one from the scholarship who remembers Paul. “Make a good use of it,” he added.

And I think I did fulfill Paul’s call, but what is more important for readers of Journal Star is that in your core, you have a small group of dedicated people who for years have changed the lives of several students every single year by taking them to the US and letting them study at UNL. And they’ve done all of this in their free time. When I realized this, I also realized for the first time that Nebraskans have a big heart and are always willing to help when they think the cause is worth it.