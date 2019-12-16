Local View: A high price to protect only a few

A king commanded the tide to not come in.
That is what the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is being asked to do with Missouri River floods. The Missouri River watershed is huge, and precipitation runoff can be high in many places, especially when snow accumulates and melts rapidly in the spring.
Dams have been built, but they cannot contain all the runoff that sometimes occurs, as evidenced by multiple levees that have been built in the flood plain along the river. Levees obstruct the flow of flood waters, resulting in even higher flood stages.
The Missouri River used to flow into Canada, but continental glaciers forced the river to flow south, carving a large valley. Before dam-building, there were three causes of floods in the lower Missouri: melting of snow in Nebraska, Platte River flow from melting snow in the Rocky Mountains and upper Missouri snow melts in the northern Rockies. Spring melts occur later in the north and in higher elevations.
The “perfect storm” for floods is: wet fall, heavy winter snows, freezing temperatures into late spring and rain accelerating the melting of snow.
Garrison Dam in North Dakota forms a lake with 1,500 miles of shoreline. It was projected that it would take a decade to fill the reservoir with “normal” runoff. The Little Missouri River’s “perfect storm” filled the reservoir the first spring.
Missouri River dams generate electrical power, much used for daily peaking power, so regulation of discharge is required downstream. The daily variation of flow is damped in the next downstream reservoir. Gavins Point Dam (farthest downstream) is used for final regulation of flow, has limited storage capacity and cannot be used for storage of water during floods.
Runoff this year far exceeded the total storage capacity of all dams. When the dam gates were raised, the lake level could rise to the top of the raised gates. This represents increased temporary storage in the lake.
To allow for storage for next spring’s flood, storage contained in all dams must be reduced. But, because of high storage issues and continuing high inflows over the summer, the river has been at or above flood stage to date.
Lake levels in all dams are still higher than desired, but discharges are now being cut because winter freezing increases the potential for ice jams and flooding. Unfortunately, there are no good options for building new dams, so increased storage is not a solution.
The Missouri Valley has a distinct channel for the river and a wide flood plain. Although water depth in the flood plain is shallow, the width of the flood plain means a significant part of total flood flow is conveyed over the flood plain.
Missouri River dams shrunk the area of the 60-year flood plain, which led to the building of structures ever closer to the river. Protective levee-building followed.
Levees reduce the path available for flood flows in the flood plain, so there are higher flood stages in the main channel and unprotected flood plains.
In the extreme, if levees were built close and parallel to the two sides of the channel, all flood flows would occur in the river channel with much higher river levels, with likely erosion of levees.
If levees were breached, it would allow water, sand and gravel associated with the main channel to spill into the adjacent flood plain. This water cannot get back into the main river channel. While current levee building is not this extreme, the building of any levee will reduce available paths for flood water flow. Roads also represent effective levees.
Minot, North Dakota, had historic river channel capacity cut in half by development. A “perfect storm” occurred in the watershed. With no regular monitoring upstream, the city had a two-day warning of a flood three times the channel capacity.
In two days, a raised road was built across the valley to connect city services on either side, while homeowners and farmer friends built many dikes around structures.
The raised road and the many dikes reduced pathways for flood flows. Many homes were flooded, and, because of the few pathways for flood flow, it took two months for the flood waters to get through town.
Building levees in the Missouri flood plain increases flood stages. Look at any aerial photo of the flood plain during floods; dikes and roads are damming flood plain flows.
Climate change can make the situation worse. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is being asked to do what the King couldn’t do. The question is who will pay the price to protect selected structures.
Darryll Pederson is an emeritus professor of hydrogeology in the Earth and Atmospheric Sciences Department at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.