Local View: A high price to protect only a few

Missouri River dams generate electrical power, much used for daily peaking power, so regulation of discharge is required downstream. The daily variation of flow is damped in the next downstream reservoir. Gavins Point Dam (farthest downstream) is used for final regulation of flow, has limited storage capacity and cannot be used for storage of water during floods.

Runoff this year far exceeded the total storage capacity of all dams. When the dam gates were raised, the lake level could rise to the top of the raised gates. This represents increased temporary storage in the lake.

To allow for storage for next spring’s flood, storage contained in all dams must be reduced. But, because of high storage issues and continuing high inflows over the summer, the river has been at or above flood stage to date.

Lake levels in all dams are still higher than desired, but discharges are now being cut because winter freezing increases the potential for ice jams and flooding. Unfortunately, there are no good options for building new dams, so increased storage is not a solution.

The Missouri Valley has a distinct channel for the river and a wide flood plain. Although water depth in the flood plain is shallow, the width of the flood plain means a significant part of total flood flow is conveyed over the flood plain.