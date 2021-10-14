Local View: A grim view from the ICU

One can’t express the amount of senseless sorrow these families have had to endure because their loved ones chose not to get the vaccination. We have lost siblings, husbands and wives, parents and children who all left behind others to face incredible burdens due to not protecting themselves against this unrelenting disease.

When a patient is so far into their respiratory failure, there is little we can do after they arrive through our doors. We can’t stop their organs from shutting down one by one. Even with very potent therapeutics, most patients right now have become too riddled with COVID, and its dramatic inflammation, that it becomes nearly a death sentence once the last resort measure of mechanical ventilation is attempted as a fleeting hope to save their lives.

Staff members are visibly shaken each time a family cries out in pain watching their loved ones take a last breath, and I don’t know what else to do but share this experience with the public.