Local View: A fishy comparison

Our 2019 violent gun death rate (excluding accident and suicides) is 3.96 per 100,000. This rate puts us in the company of Thailand (3.71 per 100,000), Afghanistan (3.96 per 100,000), Iraq (3.54 per 100,000) and South Africa (4.56 per 100,000) rather than peer nations such as Canada (0.47 deaths per 100,000 people), the UK (0.04 deaths per 100,000), Japan (0.02 deaths per 100,000) and Norway (0.07 per 100,000).

Research by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation using socioeconomic status found that the expected gun death rate for the U.S. should be 0.46 per 100,000. At 4.43 per 100,000, our actual gun death rate is almost 10 times higher.

At the risk of jumping the shark, several other things set sharks and guns apart. One cannot conceal carry a shark. Small children cannot accidentally shark themselves or a friend or sibling. A shark cannot be used to murder people in a grocery store, concert, school or movie theater. No disgruntled employee or abusive partner has been recorded using a shark to take out their anger.