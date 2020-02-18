Local View: A first step in healing climate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, climate change is very likely to cause intense weather phenomena to occur more frequently. Wildfires are going to become more intense and burn for longer, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Heat waves and droughts have used up water supplies, causing over $10 billion in losses in the agricultural sector, according to the Fourth National Climate Assessment. A study by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration states that sea levels are rising about one-eighth of an inch per year. Higher sea levels cause more storm surges and nuisance flooding. All of these natural disasters can impoverish people, rob them of their homes or, at worst, kill them.

These types of natural disasters are already directly affecting people here in Nebraska. The Nebraska floods in 2019 cost our state more than $1.3 billion. Even if the floods didn’t directly affect you, a lot of people lost their homes. These types of natural disasters will most likely become more frequent because of climate change. This type of flooding could occur again this year.

According to The Guardian, climate change will hit poor countries the hardest, even though richer countries are the ones who contribute the most to climate change. This is not fair to poorer countries, because they aren’t contributing as much to the problem.