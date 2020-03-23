Local View: A dying breed of politician

While preparing for an Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) course I am teaching this summer based on John F. Kennedy’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Profiles in Courage,” I was dismayed to learn of the deaths this month of two former members of Congress with whom I worked closely, admired and considered friends: Amo Houghton and Richard Hanna.

Both New York Republicans, they bucked the rightward march of the party until they couldn’t take it anymore. Neither lost their seats in the U.S. House of Representatives but left after casting key votes on issues that roiled many Republicans in and out of Congress.

To those not familiar with JFK’s 1956 book (some say written by Nebraskan Ted Sorensen), it profiles eight U.S. senators — including Nebraska’s George Norris — who became anathema to their party leadership and either lost their seats or were damaged politically. Both Houghton and Hanna, in my opinion, would be candidates for the book if written today.

Houghton was 93 when he died March 4, having served in the House for nearly two decades, leaving in 2004. I met him while lobbying for the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teacher’s union, in Washington, D.C. He had been president of Corning Glass, his family’s glass company, and didn’t run for Congress until he was 60 years old.