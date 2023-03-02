One of the central ways to strengthen Nebraska’s future is to help our young people develop their entrepreneurial talent and leadership skills.

That can-do, energetic attitude expands an individual’s personal horizons and opens up promising business opportunities. It also boosts the vitality of Nebraska communities of all sizes.

Since 2010, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program has helped students understand real-world business conditions and think through the best strategies for business success. That approach is in line with the vision of Paul Engler, a Bassett native who went on to become one of our country’s leading cattlemen and provided our program’s foundational funding.

In the years since, Engler alumni have gone on to start businesses that have generated more than $145 million in gross revenue. For 2021, the figure was $36.8 million.

Among Engler alumni surveyed, 83% said their interest in starting a business in a rural environment increased as a result of being in the Engler program. In a survey of current Engler students, 86% said their Engler experience makes them more likely to become an employer in the future.

One reason for these positive responses is that the Engler program — part of UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources — emphasizes learning by doing and takes an individualized approach. This approach maximizes the long-term benefits for students. But Engler students aren’t in it alone: Mentors and Nebraska entrepreneurs including Engler alumni provide students with key support.

Here’s how Jordyn Bader, an Engler alum from Ainsworth, describes it. Jordyn cofounded Marble Technologies, a company bringing artificial intelligence automation to the food processing industry. The Engler program, she says, stands out for providing “those relationships and mentorships where you have a decision to make and you need to bounce ideas off someone or work through a roadblock.”

Engler brings together “a community of people who will challenge you, but it's coming from a good place because they want to see you succeed and do better,” she says. “I do not think I would be in an early-stage startup company as one of the cofounders without my time in the Engler program. It has had a direct impact as to where I am in my career.”

Brody Benson, a current Engler student from Valentine, says he’s benefited because the Engler classes “have been the classes that have pushed me the most. It gets people out of their comfort zone, out of the normal by-the-book study.”

But with that push, Brody says, comes focused support: “It doesn't matter what background you come from, when you walk into Engler and have a passion and drive for something, they're going to put all their chips on you.”

Brody, a senior, has started Benson Produce LLC, a specialty crop production business that will grow fresh produce year-round for Nebraska rural communities.

The Engler program encourages students from all backgrounds to join, and it’s fine if a student’s business interest isn’t agriculture-focused. The program stands out, Jordyn says, by “starting with the person and really helping them be thoughtful and intentional about what is their purpose, what are they really drawn to, what are their natural talents, and then really building on those talents.”