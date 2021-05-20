Local View: A day to make a difference

Tuesday marks the 10th anniversary of Lincoln’s annual fundraising drive for local nonprofits with Lincoln Community Foundation’s Give To Lincoln Day.

This 24-hour day of giving enlists the community’s help to raise funds for the nonprofits providing valuable services in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

It encourages grassroots philanthropy that is such an important component for successful communities. Collectively, we have the power to raise millions of dollars in just one day and provide funding that will go directly to programs and services that improve Lincoln.

As a community bank, West Gate Bank's involvement in Give to Lincoln Day goes back to the first year of this event. Early on, we saw it as a natural fit with our community focus. We are proud to continue our partnership with the Lincoln Community Foundation as the presenting sponsor of this event.

Through many generous sponsorships, every donation made on Give To Lincoln Day will help even more because agencies will also receive a proportional share of a $500,000 match fund. This match fund incentive increases every gift and makes every donation even more meaningful.