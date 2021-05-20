Local View: A day to make a difference

Tuesday marks the 10th anniversary of Lincoln’s annual fundraising drive for local nonprofits with Lincoln Community Foundation’s Give To Lincoln Day.
This 24-hour day of giving enlists the community’s help to raise funds for the nonprofits providing valuable services in Lincoln and Lancaster County.
It encourages grassroots philanthropy that is such an important component for successful communities. Collectively, we have the power to raise millions of dollars in just one day and provide funding that will go directly to programs and services that improve Lincoln.
As a community bank, West Gate Bank's involvement in Give to Lincoln Day goes back to the first year of this event. Early on, we saw it as a natural fit with our community focus. We are proud to continue our partnership with the Lincoln Community Foundation as the presenting sponsor of this event.
Through many generous sponsorships, every donation made on Give To Lincoln Day will help even more because agencies will also receive a proportional share of a $500,000 match fund. This match fund incentive increases every gift and makes every donation even more meaningful.
Giving back to the communities we serve is an important part of our mission at West Gate Bank, and our continued commitment to Give To Lincoln Day is one of the many ways we are investing back into Lincoln in order to keep the city growing and thriving. And we're not alone. Last year, more than 10,000 donors offered 31,000 gifts. That support for these nonprofit agencies keeps Lincoln strong and encourages the prosperity our city has enjoyed.
Last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lincoln raised a record $7 million on Give To Lincoln Day. In its nine-year history, more than $33 million have been raised. This year, 456 local nonprofits are participating, setting a new record.
All types of nonprofits contribute to making Lincoln a great place to live, providing arts and culture, health and human services, parks and trails and so many others important services.
The ever-growing number of potential recipients highlights the financial needs these agencies have in order to continue offering their services in our community. All of the money raised will go towards helping them with their important work.
You can go online now at GiveToLincoln.com to learn more about the participating nonprofits and make your donation until midnight on Tuesday.
Donations are also being accepted through Tuesday at all Lincoln West Gate Bank branches via the lobby or the commercial drop drawers in our drive-thrus. Visit westgate.bank for locations and branch hours.
Donations may be dropped off on Tuesday at the Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall South, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
I hope you’ll consider supporting the nonprofits in Lincoln and Lancaster County with a gift on Give To Lincoln Day.
Carl Sjulin, president and CEO of West Gate Bank, was chair of the Lincoln Community Foundation board when Give to Lincoln day launched in 2012.