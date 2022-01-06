Local View: A dangerous consequence

There is no doubt that the federal stimulus actions that have taken place under both Presidents Trump and Biden have played a major role in our nation weathering the COVID-19 pandemic as well as it has.

And while reasonable people can disagree about the proper level of debt our country should have, being able to take on debt has been essential to providing needed federal relief during this unprecedented moment in our history.

A dangerous measure that could be debated by Nebraska lawmakers in the coming days would likely stop our country from being able to borrow in hard times and thus threaten our nation’s ability to respond to emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measure is LR14, and it’s identical to proposals before other state legislatures. It calls for a constitutional convention, and many proponents would like to use a convention to pass a federal balanced budget amendment or make other sweeping changes to our nation’s Constitution.