Local View: A community that reads together

“Hidden Valley Road” is a thoroughly researched nonfiction story about a Colorado family with 12 children, six of whom develop schizophrenia. It’s a book where truth seems stranger than fiction. Part medical drama, part family saga, it describes remarkable challenges and gives an inside view on mental illness.

It also raises questions that are asked in homes everywhere: Am I loved? Am I safe? How do I live my best life? What is my responsibility to my parents? To my siblings? To myself? How do I thrive in horrific circumstances?

While we typically read as a solitary activity, many of us crave the chance to talk about what we read. The One Book–One Lincoln program helps create those conversations — and through them, builds the reading community. The magic of One Book–One Lincoln happens when neighbor talks with neighbor, bus passenger with bus passenger, customer with cashier, about an experience they share because they read the same book.

It isn’t easy to choose books for community-wide discussions. These books must have general appeal for people of various ages and backgrounds, not be too long, and include serious challenges to resolve without becoming too harsh. It may not need to be the most highly-regarded book of the year, as long as it presents issues to spark lively discussion.