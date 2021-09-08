Local View: A community that reads together

What happens when a community reads together? Do we become better collaborators? Gain a new understanding of the world and those in it? Realize we are part of something bigger than ourselves?
All of the above.
Communities that read together become more engaged and empathetic. Statistics show that readers are more likely to participate in cultural and volunteer activities. And people with higher degrees of literacy are more likely to complete their education and obtain higher-paying jobs. These facts are foundational to why communities are coming together around reading and discussing a common book.
The concept of a communitywide reading program originated in Seattle in 1998, when the Washington Center for the Book hosted author Russell Banks to discuss his novel, “The Sweet Hereafter.” Since then, communities have embraced the idea of creating civic unity through reading, with citywide and statewide reading programs all across America — including one right here in Lincoln.
This is the 20th year for One Book–One Lincoln, and over those two decades, countless conversations have been held around books. The first One Book–One Lincoln winner, “Plainsong” by Kent Haruf, was announced in 2002. And the most recent One Book–One Lincoln winner, “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker, was announced this past Labor Day.
“Hidden Valley Road” is a thoroughly researched nonfiction story about a Colorado family with 12 children, six of whom develop schizophrenia. It’s a book where truth seems stranger than fiction. Part medical drama, part family saga, it describes remarkable challenges and gives an inside view on mental illness.
It also raises questions that are asked in homes everywhere: Am I loved? Am I safe? How do I live my best life? What is my responsibility to my parents? To my siblings? To myself? How do I thrive in horrific circumstances?
While we typically read as a solitary activity, many of us crave the chance to talk about what we read. The One Book–One Lincoln program helps create those conversations — and through them, builds the reading community. The magic of One Book–One Lincoln happens when neighbor talks with neighbor, bus passenger with bus passenger, customer with cashier, about an experience they share because they read the same book.
It isn’t easy to choose books for community-wide discussions. These books must have general appeal for people of various ages and backgrounds, not be too long, and include serious challenges to resolve without becoming too harsh. It may not need to be the most highly-regarded book of the year, as long as it presents issues to spark lively discussion.
Some readers complain that One Book–One Lincoln choices are too depressing. Among the conversations inspired each year are those that list the shortcomings of selected titles and laud the qualities of unselected books. These conversations also build our reading community.
The Lincoln community is involved in the entire process. Lincoln City Libraries accepts book nominations from the public all year. A committee of community readers takes up the challenge of narrowing the list of nominations to three finalists. And readers vote for the book that will be the featured title.
The past 20 years have seen major changes in how people read and interact with the library. Last year, 23% of the library’s circulated items were downloaded, including e-books and audiobooks. Many of the One Book–One Lincoln finalists were downloaded to read. And in the near future, with the new Central Library project on the horizon and new libraries likely in the city’s growth areas, we’ll continue to watch the shifts in how people read.
One Book–One Lincoln endures because it is well-established in book clubs throughout Lincoln. A group of people sitting around a living room or patio, drinks and books in hand, is a pleasant image. But behind that happy sight is serious business — the business of coming together, gaining a deeper understanding of our world, and engaging in critical thinking and civil discourse.
One Book–One Lincoln uses literature as a springboard to a new perspective. With a nation in the midst of a pandemic, contention rife on social media, and communities often feeling more divided than united, programs that bring people together are more important than ever.
Libraries in general (and the One Book–One Lincoln program in particular) unite our community in a time when togetherness is sorely needed. As author Neil Gaiman says about reading, “You get to feel things, visit places and worlds you would never otherwise know. And when you return to your own world, you’re going to be slightly changed.”
So pick up a book, join us in reading together, and get ready to be changed.
Pat Leach is the director of the Lincoln City Libraries. Jackie Ostrowicki is a Lincoln City Libraries trustee and a member of the One Book–One Lincoln Selection Committee.