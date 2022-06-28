Local View: A collaborative future for STEM

Believe it or not, public education was once a radical idea.

Education reformer Horace Mann’s vision in the mid-1800s for publicly supported education was grounded in the idea that a well-educated population is the bedrock for a well-functioning democracy and society.

Think how drastically different our world would be today if Mann and public education advocates nationwide were unsuccessful in this mission to teach young people basic reading, writing and math skills.

Now, imagine a world without cybersecurity professionals, software engineers, information technology workers and computer programmers. The loss of productivity, innovation and online safety would slow any economy to a screeching halt.

Just as Mann knew mass-education was an ambitious and necessary project, Nebraska lawmakers and business leaders understand how vital computer science and technology education is to Nebraska’s workforce. Recently, the Nebraska Tech Collaborative’s Mike Cassling said Nebraska faces a shortage of 4,000 workers in its technology sector and it is expected to rise to 10,000 within four years – a shortage he deemed a crisis.

Beyond workforce development, it will be increasingly difficult for anyone to function in our society if they are not technologically literate. This emerging crisis could devastate communities and economies across the state – urban and rural. Yet there is reason to be hopeful about Nebraska’s tech future with the signing of LB1112, The Computer Science and Technology Act.

This legislation sent a strong message about preparing tech-trained workers to meet our state’s evolving workforce and technology literacy needs. Those in our state passionate about science, technology, engineering and math recognize this pivotal moment. Early and frequent engagement with STEM in the classroom will inspire young Nebraskans – especially those in historically underserved communities – to pursue a STEM-related career.

Optimizing the impact of this legislation will require answering questions and addressing challenges. How is the state preparing teachers to teach computer science and technology? How will schools decide which equipment and technology to invest in? How will educators keep up with evolving technologies?

Successful statewide implementation of this bill will require partnerships with higher education – organizations with knowledge and resources to teach the teachers, share best practices and build networks of people that can foster collaboration and innovation. The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s College of Information Science & Technology has committed to be that trusted partner. In this effort, three areas have emerged that we believe higher education institutions in Nebraska can implement to advance the mission set out by LB1112.

• Re-skilling and Up-skilling educators: We work with teachers to incorporate computer science and technology education into their existing skill set through a dedicated master’s program and certificates in a wide array of specializations – both on-campus and online – to teach computer science and technology. We have also developed a licensing program that allows individuals who work in tech to pursue careers as tech educators. These approaches drastically reduce the time it takes to get tech educators into classrooms, which is essential as the bill’s 2024-2025 implementation deadline nears.

• Open-source teaching materials: Teaching and learning materials for any subject can be a financial hurdle for many districts. Our faculty and staff in UNO's College of Information Science & Technology have worked with partners statewide to develop public or open-source materials, freeing schools from the time and monetary costs of developing new technology and computer science curriculum.

• Technology lending library: Schools shouldn’t have to invest in materials without testing them first. Our P-12 Learning Library allows teachers to check out, use and demonstrate in the classroom. We have recently supported homeschools, after-school programs, K-12 classrooms and much more. Widespread adoption of lending libraries can help bridge teaching gaps in classrooms and build strong bonds within communities.

These highly collaborative and cost-effective methods enabled educators to give students continuous exposure to computer science and technology education, influencing them to pursue careers in related fields.

The next two years will be crucial as schools prepare to meet the requirements of this legislation, especially for younger age groups. If we cannot spark passion for computer science and technology in students by seventh or eighth grade when they begin thinking about careers, we may miss an opportunity to make a generational impact.

This ambitious project sets clear expectations and goals. Success will require collaborating with new partners and strengthening bonds with existing partners across the state. If those who are passionate about computer science and technology education and STEM workforce development contribute their time and talents to supporting this cause, we can’t help but be successful.

Martha Garcia-Murillo is dean of the College of Information Science & Technology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

