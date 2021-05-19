Local View: A changing tide in city, state

Sexual and reproductive champions are running boldly on their values, and they are winning. Many believe Nebraska is solidly conservative. But as our fundamental freedoms increasingly come under attack – including the right to love who we love, access the health care we need and be safe in our communities -- more candidates are running in support of these issues.

We also see the shift in policies, whether it be Lincoln banning discriminatory and harmful practices like conversion therapy, the Unicameral introducing and advancing bills expanding access to prescription birth control, protecting natural hair in the workplace, stepping up for tenants during a global pandemic, or the State Board of Education grappling with updating statewide health standards.

Continuing to elect champions who stand for our communities and our rights, including sexual and reproductive freedom, has a direct impact on health, safety and wellbeing.

We know progress is not always steady. We will see fits and starts, setbacks and obstacles. But, looking at the long-term trends and the continued momentum in key districts and city elections, I am confident Nebraskans will continue voting for change. It will take time, but we are already seeing the arc bend toward justice.

It is more vital than ever to continue our fight for the change that will transform Nebraska into a more just, equitable and prosperous state. The tide is changing in Nebraska. As the swell for progress grows, I invite you to join us and our more than 36,000 supporters in riding this pink wave toward more success in 2022.

Meg Mikolajczyk is deputy director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0