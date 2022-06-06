Local View: A cause for hope

Could it be that the United States Supreme Court is finally poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, returning legal protection for the preborn child to the people through the legislative process?

For far too long Roe has caused us to treat a class of humanity as disposable and unworthy of the most basic human right: the right to life. But the fact remains that every human person is conceived with inherent sanctity and dignity and deserves to be legally protected and safeguarded. For 50 years now, we in the pro-life community have prayed, peacefully protested, educated and held onto hope that one day this dreadful decision would be overturned.

The Dobbs v. Jackson Women Health Organization case brings hope not only for the advancement of human rights, but just as importantly brings into sharper focus the moral responsibility to care for and assist pregnant mothers and preborn children.

As a Catholic, I have long valued the complementary relationship between faith and reason. Natural reason helps us see that when life begins is a scientific question. And scientific advancements, such as those in the field of embryology, demonstrate beyond any shadow of a doubt that human life begins at conception.

This basic biological fact raises an important challenge regarding our moral responsibility toward preborn human life. We know through natural reason that every human being is worthy of protection under the law, and each person in need should benefit from the resources and support available through private and public assistance.

Our Christian faith also places a serious moral responsibility on each of us to assist women in difficult situations. The human dignity of the mother and her preborn child demands our action, including the provision of material support. After all, this is what the Christian faith teaches us: to love our neighbor as ourselves, to help those who are in need, to accompany those who are in difficulty and in crisis.

Our response to mothers and preborn children in need can certainly take on many different forms, but among numerous ways to reach out to women in need, I am particularly proud of three local initiatives.

In December 2020, the Women’s Care Center opened in Lincoln, across the street from Planned Parenthood on South 48th Street.

Members of Catholic, other Christian, and non-religious communities support and participate in their work — and with good reason. Since its opening 17 months ago, the Women’s Care Center has been tremendously successful. They have helped hundreds of women in unplanned pregnancies with the resources to pursue parenthood, education, careers, and so much more. On average, these centers assist each mom for a full five years after she has given birth to her child. The Women’s Care Center has loved these women and saved lives.

The second initiative is St. Gianna’s Women’s Homes, which is run by Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska. St. Gianna’s assists women and their families who are fleeing domestic violence or who are being coerced into abortion. Each family is provided a safe and secure environment so they can deal with the trauma caused by the abuse, become self-sufficient and learn to develop healthy relationships in the future. Since 2011, St. Gianna’s has helped nearly 500 mothers and babies find a safe haven where they can receive the love and care they deserve.

The third initiative, Walking with Moms in Need, was recently launched throughout the Diocese of Lincoln. Pregnant and parenting moms in need are in our churches, at our places of work and in our neighborhoods. As Pope Francis reminds us, our parishes need to be “islands of mercy in the midst of a sea of indifference.” This initiative is designed to promote resources through the parish to women who might otherwise not have the necessary resources they need to give their child life.

These initiatives are in addition to the countless sacrifices already made by families, community members, faith communities, charitable outreach agencies and other pregnancy help organizations.

These initiatives are more than “programs.” They incarnate the love our heavenly Father has for each one of us. As the long winter Roe’s tyranny turns into a new springtime for the cause of human dignity, it is evident by our increased works of charity that we are not just anti-abortion. We are pro-mom. We are pro-baby. We are pro-life.

James D. Conley is the Catholic Bishop of Lincoln.

