Local View: A case for constitutional carry

Gun deaths are scary, but so are shark deaths. Fortunately, they are both fairly rare.
Unfortunately, in the age of the 24-hour news cycle and its bias toward sensationalism -- where if it bleeds, it leads -- this fact generally escapes the public.
In the U.S., a country with far more guns than people, about 332 million people are living together in relative harmony. Violent crime, generally, has been dramatically reduced since the 1970s, with violent crimes in 2019 one-fourth what they were 40 years prior.
According to the Pew Research Center, the FBI’s 2018 data on “active shooter incidents,” defined as “one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area,” is 85 deaths out of 332 million people (excluding the shooters).
While it is true gun homicides have gone up modestly in recent years (without adjusting for the increase in population), total gun deaths still averaged about 12 per 100,000 in 2017, down from 16.3 per 100,000 in 1974.
Further, compare gun homicides to automobile deaths. According to the CDC, of gun-related deaths in 2019, about two-thirds, more than 24,000, were suicides where, if guns are not available, pills or automobiles might be used. The remaining 14,000 gun deaths – accidents and homicides -- equals only about a third of the 36,000 people who died in car accidents according to NHTSA’s data.
While some gun control advocates believe if one person dies from gun violence, we must ban all guns, we could also dramatically reduce the number of American deaths by simply reducing the highway top speed to 50 mph. Or ban cars. There is a price to live in a free society.
Admittedly, the benefits of an armed society are not as clearly tangible to the average reader as automobiles, or other inalienable rights, but they are important. An armed society, in addition to being a polite society, acts as a profound deterrent with more lawful gun owners equaling less crime.
In fact, the top three safest states in the country – those with the lowest violent and property crime rates, according to U.S. News and World Report -- are among the 20 states that permit constitutional carry. Maine became the safest state in the nation in 2019, four years after passing legislation that Maine residents could carry a concealed firearm without permit.
A number of Nebraska’s neighbors -- Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota and Wyoming – are among the 16 states that permit constitutional carry. Nine more are considering.
The bedrock for constitutional carry is sown in the founding of our nation. The Framers clearly understood the value of an armed society, incorporating the Second Amendment into the Bill of Rights. It provides the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. To keep means to own and to bear means to carry. To infringe means to encroach upon the rights of another. Thus, from a legal perspective, the debate over constitutional carry was settled over 200 years ago.
In contrast, about 300 million people were killed in the 20th century by governments that prohibited their citizens from owning firearms.
There is a price we pay for living in a free society: Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. Yet why should we require a license to do something we have a constitutional right to do, which has been done without incident in the safest states in the U.S.?
The time has come for Nebraska to recognize constitutional carry, making Nebraska safer with our friends and neighbors empowered to protect us.
Perry Pirsch is an attorney and part-time professor at Bellevue University. He was found not guilty earlier this year of a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon into Lincoln’s Hall of Justice in a backpack. The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has appealed the case, and a decision is pending.