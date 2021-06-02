Local View: A case for constitutional carry

While some gun control advocates believe if one person dies from gun violence, we must ban all guns, we could also dramatically reduce the number of American deaths by simply reducing the highway top speed to 50 mph. Or ban cars. There is a price to live in a free society.

Admittedly, the benefits of an armed society are not as clearly tangible to the average reader as automobiles, or other inalienable rights, but they are important. An armed society, in addition to being a polite society, acts as a profound deterrent with more lawful gun owners equaling less crime.

In fact, the top three safest states in the country – those with the lowest violent and property crime rates, according to U.S. News and World Report -- are among the 20 states that permit constitutional carry. Maine became the safest state in the nation in 2019, four years after passing legislation that Maine residents could carry a concealed firearm without permit.

A number of Nebraska’s neighbors -- Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota and Wyoming – are among the 16 states that permit constitutional carry. Nine more are considering.