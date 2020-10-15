Local View: A bright future for the prairie

What an inspiring sight the Lincoln Journal Star offered readers Sept. 28 on its front page, with a picture of Nine-Mile Prairie and the accompanying article “Legacy in the Land: Nine-Mile Prairie Preservers Hope Planners Care for it as Lincoln Grows.”
The Wachiska Audubon Society enthusiastically endorses the Master Plan for the tallgrass prairie environs as put forward by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Center for Grassland Studies to preserve this stunning natural resource.
Wachiska has a long history of involvement with Nine-Mile Prairie, as it was member Ernie Rousek, who decades ago with professor A.T. Harrison and help from the Nebraska Legislature, arranged its lease and eventual sale first to Wachiska to preserve it, and then to the University of Nebraska Foundation for teaching and research.
More recently, Wachiska has been concerned about proposals to encroach on the prairie’s environs, which would degrade its biodiversity and destroy its supporting ecosystem. So Wachiska has appreciated the efforts, first by former Mayor Chris Beutler and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, to begin discussions about the protection of the environs, and then by Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources Vice Chancellor Mike Boehm and former director Steve Waller of the Center for Grassland Studies, to produce an actual Master Plan for the area.
The Environs Plan is now being considered in the Lincoln-Lancaster 2050 comprehensive planning process. It offers much scientific detail about the value of surrounding properties to Nine-Mile Prairie, particularly the riparian corridors and other, nearby unplowed tallgrass prairies, which must remain interconnected to support the area’s ecosystem.
The Master Plan anticipates greater participation in local, state and federal agency programs to protect the prairie’s environs. It proposes a coordinator to facilitate and to advance appropriate land management uses and practices.
Nine-Mile Prairie is not merely something to appreciate for its beauty, perched above Lincoln, or an area to preserve for the sake of preservation. The university uses Nine-Mile Prairie for teaching students who become land use and range managers throughout the country. Historically, it was the site of scientific discoveries and the advancement of ecological theory by renowned professor John E. Weaver and his mentors and students.
The changes in this prairie, witnessed over time, are of great interest and consequence in the 21st century. It is a site of continuing research, as noted in the Master Plan: “Research will play a key role in determining how grasslands can continue to provide ecosystem services for themes such as pollinator habitat, clean water resources and carbon sequestration in a time of increasing demand from society.”
Preserving Nine-Mile Prairie serves the broader interests of the state and nation, not just local interests. If we are concerned about the decline of birds and insects as pollinators, about how to increase carbon capture, about threats to our water resources and about our very future on this planet, we need to think broadly in our local planning for this unique site.
Wachiska Audubon Society is pleased to have been instrumental in saving Nine-Mile Prairie over 40 years ago, continues to value our relationships with the city and the university and remains committed to supporting efforts like the UNL Master Plan for the Nine-Mile Prairie Environs.
Stu Luttich lives in Geneva and is president of the Wachiska Audubon Society.
