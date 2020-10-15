Local View: A bright future for the prairie

The Environs Plan is now being considered in the Lincoln-Lancaster 2050 comprehensive planning process. It offers much scientific detail about the value of surrounding properties to Nine-Mile Prairie, particularly the riparian corridors and other, nearby unplowed tallgrass prairies, which must remain interconnected to support the area’s ecosystem.

The Master Plan anticipates greater participation in local, state and federal agency programs to protect the prairie’s environs. It proposes a coordinator to facilitate and to advance appropriate land management uses and practices.

Nine-Mile Prairie is not merely something to appreciate for its beauty, perched above Lincoln, or an area to preserve for the sake of preservation. The university uses Nine-Mile Prairie for teaching students who become land use and range managers throughout the country. Historically, it was the site of scientific discoveries and the advancement of ecological theory by renowned professor John E. Weaver and his mentors and students.