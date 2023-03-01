The 22-story luxury skyscraper designed by Lincoln Bold is an exciting concept. Unfortunately, the proposed postage-stamp sized location at Ninth and P streets, is ill-conceived.

A much better location would be the city-owned vacant half block located on M Street between Ninth and 10th streets.

Why ill-conceived? Three words: traffic, parking and economics (TPE).

First, T for traffic. For two to three years, Lincoln Bold’s construction would close many traffic lanes on Ninth Street between P and R streets. Historic Haymarket’s major entrance at Ninth and P streets would be closed.

These traffic closures will cripple the Historic Haymarket and deter customers, clients and employees of Historic Haymarket businesses.

Second, P for parking. The Historic Haymarket already faces tight parking in its three city garages. Lumberworks at Seventh and O streets currently has a waiting list. The Haymarket Garage at Ninth and Q streets will be overbooked when the new Marriott Residence Inn is built at Ninth and R streets. Market Square Garage at 10th and Q streets has more than 260 of its 385 stalls currently committed.

The new student housing on the former Journal Star block is requesting 200 more spaces this August, and it will still face a shortage of 300 to 400 parking spaces.

Lincoln Bold wants 150 stalls in Market Square Garage if it is built. As a result, Market Square Garage will have requests totaling in excess of 600 parking stalls in its 385-stall garage.

During construction, Lincoln Bold would eliminate nearly 80 on-street and off-street parking spaces.

Third, E for economics. The developers and City Hall tout the economic benefits of the skyscraper. Wrong. Economic deterioration will result. Fifteen Historic Haymarket businesses have calculated revenue losses totaling $14.1 million over the three years of construction. This does not include the total loss of businesses that will close forever.

Lincoln Bold has ignored traffic, parking and economics. Lincoln Bold has not produced traffic studies, will provide no on-site parking and has not conducted economic studies on its negative impacts to Historic Haymarket.

City Hall and Lincoln Bold should consider alternative locations, including the city-owned land between Ninth and 10th on M Street.

Instead of harming Historic Haymarket, Lincoln Bold can be a catalyst for the new South Haymarket with reduced traffic congestion, on-site parking and true economic development.

Historic Haymarket’s 40 years of development will be undermined if Lincoln Bold locates at Ninth and P streets, which is the wrong location.