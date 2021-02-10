Local View: A better future for all

If there is something to be gained from COVID-19, it is perspective on what is critical to keep our economy running. Early last year, I communicated to our employees that their health and safety was our No. 1 priority. It was also important for employees to prioritize family.
TMCO is a metal manufacturing company that relies on our employees to machine, fabricate, assemble and finish our customers’ products. Working from home is not possible for production. A significant number of news articles in 2020 highlighted a double-edged pandemic that clearly separates the haves from the have-nots.
If you were fortunate to remain employed, there were some that had the opportunity to work remotely and those who had no other option but to be physically present at work. Parents were significantly challenged to find arrangements for child care, not to mention opportunities to ensure their children would not fall behind in their education.
For those who would have no choice but to continue to go to work, child care is not just an option. It is essential. We need childcare to keep people at work and to keep businesses open.
During these tough times, it is critical to stand by childcare providers and to support these undervalued essential workers and their service to the workforce and the community at large. Lincoln is fortunate to have the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska to do research and ask the important questions about the challenges surrounding childcare and early childhood education.
As a business owner, I often speculate based on what I have seen and read: “What would happen if childcare providers had to close their doors in light of the pandemic?” I imagine, due to class-size restrictions, increased costs of sanitization and declining enrollments, childcare facilities that are already on razor-thin margins are facing closure.
“Who does this affect?” Not so much the parents that can work remotely, but the ones who physically show up to work and have few other options.
“What will parents do?” Late in 2020, news outlets picked up on a large number of Americans dropping out of the workforce. Unfortunately, a large percentage of the people leaving the workforce are women who do not have a choice. They need someone to be with their children even if they have to do it themselves at the risk of economic free fall.
This is the consequence of the failing child care infrastructure. With pre-pandemic unemployment rates under 3%, Lincoln businesses already have problems recruiting job candidates and cannot afford to lose employees due to the cost and lack of childcare.
If there is anything good to come from the pandemic, it is a wake-up call. Lincoln is fortunate to have many resources in the Early Childhood Education arena including great providers such as Lincoln Public Schools, private schools and quality research-based education providers such as Dimensions and Educare.
Prosper Lincoln has set the trajectory to get stakeholders from different sectors involved to address the issues. Additionally, Lincoln Community Foundation has set up Lincoln Littles tuition assistance fund and community initiative under the leadership of Anne Brandt to continue to develop quality and opportunities to get involved. Truly, Lincoln has the potential to be a leader in the United States for collaboration and innovative solutions to the challenge of providing childcare and education for our families.
Any number of long-term studies will report that community investment in quality early-childhood education affects incarceration rates that result in taxpayer savings.
Imagine what $230 million (the cost of the new prison proposal) could do today to get children on the right path, rather than considering its use to build new prisons in the future. Inadequate quality of early childcare experiences contributes to developmental problems, physical, mental and behavioral issues that can last into adulthood.
Lincolnites can invest in quality early childhood education today by making a donation to the Lincoln Littles Early Childhood Fund. The Lincoln Littles early childhood initiative provides tuition assistance so that more children in Lincoln have access to quality early learning experiences at trusted providers. On Friday, the Lincoln Community Foundation is hosting the third annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day. Giving is open now and online at lincolnlittles.org.
Since the availability and affordability of childcare is a community issue with lasting implications, it makes sense for everyone to get on board with the mission to create quality opportunities for all children. Whether you are a lawmaker, businessperson, educator, citizen or neighbor – we have a responsibility to create a better future for everyone.
Diane Temme Stinton is CEO of TMCO Inc., a board member of the Lincoln Community Foundation and a member of the Lincoln Littles Early Childhood Champions Team.