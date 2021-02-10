Local View: A better future for all

If there is something to be gained from COVID-19, it is perspective on what is critical to keep our economy running. Early last year, I communicated to our employees that their health and safety was our No. 1 priority. It was also important for employees to prioritize family.

TMCO is a metal manufacturing company that relies on our employees to machine, fabricate, assemble and finish our customers’ products. Working from home is not possible for production. A significant number of news articles in 2020 highlighted a double-edged pandemic that clearly separates the haves from the have-nots.

If you were fortunate to remain employed, there were some that had the opportunity to work remotely and those who had no other option but to be physically present at work. Parents were significantly challenged to find arrangements for child care, not to mention opportunities to ensure their children would not fall behind in their education.

For those who would have no choice but to continue to go to work, child care is not just an option. It is essential. We need childcare to keep people at work and to keep businesses open.