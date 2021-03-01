Local View: A beef with Bill Gates

Here’s a tweet I wrote last week: “I’ve been in meetings with @BillGates. I respect his intellect and desire for social responsibility by the world’s wealthy. On this idea, though, maybe he should come to #Nebraska and learn a little more. #NoFakeMeat.”

I was responding to an interview Gates did for the MIT Tech Review in which the Microsoft co-founder opined on climate change: “I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef. You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they’re going to make it taste even better over time. Eventually, that green premium is modest enough that you can sort of change the (behavior of) people or use regulation to totally shift the demand.”

I have no beef with Bill about transitioning from a hydrocarbon-based economy to a more sustainable one. I support many initiatives in Congress that are prudently moving us towards that renewable energy future without economic disruption in the process. But making supper from a lab? That's not a solution; that's a chemistry experiment.