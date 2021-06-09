Local View: 30x30 plan no land grab

Misinformation abounds, some even coming from Gov. Pete Ricketts, regarding a conservation plan that will have real and lasting benefits for both people and wildlife here in Nebraska and around our nation.

The governor, along with an anti-public-lands group out of Texas, is using fear-mongering to thwart attempts to conserve and restore 30% of our lands and waters by 2030.

Scientists have warned that unless we act, we stand to lose a third of our wildlife species in the next several decades. I’m an angler, hunter and a passionate outdoor enthusiast. I’ve seen firsthand how wildlife habitat has been degraded by poor watershed management, invasive species and fragmentation from land use activities. As a result, we’ve lost a third of our wildlife in this country just since 1970.

Nebraskans understand that it is our responsibility to future generations to leave our state better off than we found it. The only way to reverse these trends is for communities to work together to conserve and restore our grasslands, streams and working lands. Doing so will revitalize wildlife populations, make our communities safer from climate extremes and sustain our outdoor recreation economy.