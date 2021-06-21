Local View: 30x30 a boost for Nebraska

Each year, more than $130 million dollars flows into Nebraska’s rural communities to help thousands of farmers and ranchers implement conservation practices on working lands.

These voluntary, incentive-based programs conserve our precious soil and water resources and make Nebraska one of the most productive crop and livestock producing states. At the same time, these agricultural landscapes provide habitat to hundreds of species of fish and wildlife, supporting recreational opportunities that annually provide nearly $2 billion in economic activity.

Agriculture is the backbone of Nebraska’s economy, and stewardship of the state’s natural resources largely falls on the shoulders of landowners. That’s why the Nebraska Chapter of The Wildlife Society applauds the release of the America the Beautiful report, also known as 30x30, to conserve 30% of land across the United States by 2030.

The report calls for “locally led,” voluntary, incentive-based conservation “that reflect the priorities, needs, and perspectives of the families and communities that know, live, work, and care for the lands and waters.” In fact, this is how conservation is done in Nebraska right now, from the ground-up through the cooperation of landowners, state and federal agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).