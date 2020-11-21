Local View: 1% Pledge can make difference

The coronavirus has had a devastating effect on the city of Lincoln and the state of Nebraska. In order to address the impact of COVID-19 on our local economy, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird appointed us co-chairs of the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force.

The task force was comprised of 18 individuals from all sectors of our community. The purpose of the task force was to make impactful recommendations to help Lincoln rebound from the pandemic.

One recommendation we are focusing on is an initiative called the 1% More Local Pledge. The idea behind this strategy is to ask local companies to sign a pledge agreeing to spend at least 1% more locally in 2021. It is a simple but powerful way to recirculate money back into the Lincoln economy in order to help local, small-scale businesses as well as women- and minority-owned businesses.