Letter from the editor: Thank you to all who write -- and read

In a way, it’s nice that readers are enjoying their holidays so much they aren’t writing letters to the editor for a few days. On the other hand, this part of the page looks a lot better with letters than a column and my headshot.

But the light letter load gives me a chance to say thanks to everyone who wrote — and everyone who read — letters to the editor in 2022. We published roughly 850 letters, each in print and online. That’s about four dozen more than we ran in 2021.

As the person who calls letter writers, edits letters and does his best to keep everyone playing nice on the Opinion page, I can tell you that’s a lot of letters.

The spring primary and the mid-term general election drove a fair chunk of traffic to our in-box — writers endorsing candidates and issues. But readers also had a lot to say about the performance of President Biden, the lasting impact of the Trump presidency, a number of legislative bills, the Fairness Ordinance and a handful of city development issues.

We allow readers one letter every 45 days to ensure we get a range of topics and perspectives on the page, and we have our writers, as in years past, who, like clockwork, contribute every every six weeks and three days.

We allow writers up to 300 words (the online form cuts off at 250 in case we need to add words in the editing process), and we have folks who count carefully to use every one of them. The shortest letter of 2022 was a mere 16 words. We get the vast majority of letters via online form or email to oped@journalstar.com.

One question I frequently field — usually from folks who haven’t written a letter for publication — is why one side of an argument has more letters than the other. The answer is obvious, though some prefer their own conspiracy theories: We can’t publish letters that don’t get written.

We try really hard to get almost every letter in. If we get many making the same point on the same topic, we may pick a representative few to run. Almost every letter we receive undergoes some minor editing. And some get a little more attention when we need to check a fact or address matters of tone and civility.

While our goal is to give writers as much rein as possible, we do aim for a constructive and useful conversation.

With a 90-day legislative session, a city primary in April and a city election in May, we already have some predictable letter-generating topics for 2023. And a new governor and Husker football coach will only add to the fun.

As editor, I’m grateful for the readers who write, for writers who read and for the conversations I get to have in the process.