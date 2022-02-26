Letter from the Editor: Tell us what you care about in gubernatorial race

TV and internet video advertising in the Nebraska gubernatorial race — if you've read our letters to the editor in the last month — has certainly made an impression.

Some people have been very impressed by the candidates' messages. And some have been very depressed. But for all the shotgun-brandishing and border-walking, the candidates for governor have been doing the agenda-setting.

Their campaigns' chosen images define the issues — probably not entirely without polling data. But they are trying to tell us what they think we think matters (if you can follow that).

We want to try something a little different. We want to find out what issues in the gubernatorial race matter most to you. So we're launching a statewide, unscientific poll to see what's on the minds of Nebraskans.

We're not trying to figure out what Nebraskans think is the answer to tax reform, but how important is it? Same with immigration, rural-urban tension, climate change, broadband access and a number of other things.

We want to know what Nebraskans care about, and then we want to help Nebraskans get answers to how, specifically, candidates prioritize and would solve issues.

We hope to see how different issues matter differently depending on where and how folks live.

If you're reading this in print, you can point your smartphone at the QR code on the story, and you'll be linked to the survey. If you're reading online, you can click the link here.

Either way we hope to hear from you. The survey will be open though March 15. Your responses will help us have a more substantive discussion about what we need as we elect the top executive in this state in November.

* * *

Next week will mark my 10th anniversary as editor of the Lincoln Journal Star. In that decade we've been through three Husker football coaches, three NU athletic directors, three U.S. presidents, two governors and one pandemic.

When we weren't covering the news, we were busy adapting to how we deliver it. Our digital readership has skyrocketed in 10 years, and so has the amount of news we provide on our website around the clock.

In the last year, we've ramped up our multimedia storytelling, especially with video, and added QR codes to link our print stories and online exclusives.

We used to be a thud on your doorstep at 5 a.m. Now we're a ding on your smartphone every time news breaks. The evolution and innovation have been exciting to behold.

On a more personal note, my youngest kids have gone from third graders to seniors in high school. My oldest kids — who started at Lincoln East High School and Lux Middle School — are, at least legally, adults.

And for those with really good memories, some might recall that midway in this last decade, I told readers in a column that I had been diagnosed with inoperable bile duct cancer. The prognosis wasn't good. Most folks with a similar diagnosis live 18 to 24 months. I'm at 65 months and counting.

With the help of great medical professionals — here and at the Mayo Clinic — I have been much luckier than most folks. The world's laziest tumor, as I call it, and I seem to have struck an uneasy peace. I don't try to shrink it with chemo, and it doesn't try to grow. Every three months, I get scanned and have a little surgical tune-up.

Many readers — not all of whom even like me — have included me and my family in their prayers. More often than I can count, in the middle of an irate phone call or a nasty email, someone has paused to ask me about my health and wish me well. The world is full of good people. We may just not see eye-to-eye with all of them.

By any measure, I'm a very lucky human.

I'm still here for my wife and kids.

I still get to work with some of the smartest, funniest and most dedicated professionals I've ever known, in a field — local journalism — where we can make a difference.

And every day I still get to help tell the story of a community that — though its residents may disagree how — never stops looking for ways to be better.

Dave Bundy is editor or the Lincoln Journal Star. Reach him at dbundy@journalstar.com.

