Letter from the editor: Food: $2; tip, $200; lesson: priceless

It was a small order – just a couple of bucks. The woman pulled up to my son’s drive-thru window and handed him a credit card. He swiped and returned it. Then she handed him a $100 bill.

Sam works at a fast-food place. Tips are rare and small. So $100 seemed like a mistake. No mistake, the woman assured him.

So he put the bill in the till and took out 10 $10 bills so he could share the windfall with his co-workers. He’d given one to the other window worker when the woman’s order was ready.

Sam handed it to her. She said she saw him share the tip and that was a nice thing to do. Then she slipped him another $100 bill and said that one was just for him for doing the right thing.

In life, most of the important lessons cost us money, sometimes a lot. This one paid.

As parents, we get about two decades to do the bulk of our work turning kids into decent adult human beings.

It sounds like plenty of time, but a lot of it is spent pickup up Legos, getting horrible stains out of clothes and carpets and answering questions like, “Are we there yet?” or “What’s for dinner?” or "Do you know where the fire extinguisher is?"

So we make choices. We prioritize. We focus on teaching what we think matters.

If you asked my kids what matters to me, here’s what I’d hope they know:

Honesty really is the best policy. If nothing else it saves a lot a remembering who you told what.

You’ll never regret treating others better than they treat you. Some will be touched, others stunned. Either is pretty fun. Go ahead; write the nasty reply email if it helps. But delete it; don't send it. (Really, make sure you delete it.)

Caramel Bugles (yes, they exist) and M&Ms are the perfect snack. If being decent isn’t its own reward, you at least deserve a good snack.

And be grateful. Maybe it’s to a supreme being. Maybe it’s just to the guy with the loaded grocery cart who let you and your Bugles and your M&Ms cut in the checkout line. Being thankful – and saying so – may be the single biggest difference between the happiest people I know and everyone else.

In that vein, I want to say thanks to a woman I’ll probably never know, a big tipper who left us with something more valuable than money.

After she handed Sam that second $100 bill, she disappeared. Sam said she didn’t look rich. She didn’t drive a luxury car.

Now, my son is quite the capitalist, so I was hesitant to ask precisely what he learned from this incident. But what I hope he realizes is this:

The rewards don’t always come so fast – nor are they often as easy to see – but there’s always a best thing to do in any situation, and when we think of it, we should stop thinking and just do it.

How many times have I driven past a broken-down minivan on the highway? Should I pull over? It’s hot. I’m late. I’ll get dirty. They have a cellphone. I’m sure help’s on the way. Maybe it’s a scam. By the time I’ve worked though it all, I’m too far down the road to help, literally and figuratively.

Eighteen-year-old males aren’t known for good snap decisions, but Sam saw what can happen when you make one. I'm proud of his instinct in that moment. You raise your kids to do right, but it's always a pleasant surprise when they really do.

But I'm really grateful to someone who drove a point home in a way a parent never could -- with a $100 exclamation point.

This random woman, who I suspect really didn’t need $2 worth of fast food, probably wanted to do something nice. She did -- more than she ever suspected – because she taught this priceless lesson:

Good things come to people who do good things. It might be a $100 bill. It might be a good night’s sleep or a happier home. It might be a smile on a stranger’s face or a friendlier neighborhood. But those things, repeated often enough, can make a great place to live like Lincoln even better.