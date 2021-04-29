Leonard Pitts: We have failed our children

An open letter to the children.

We owe you an apology.

Meaning all of us in the generations above you. We had one job where you were concerned, and that was to keep you safe. "Save the children," pleaded a man named Marvin Gaye a long time ago. But we didn't. We failed.

And for that, I'm sorry. You deserved so much more.

I offer this apology in the names of more of you than there is space to list. It is in the name of Sherdavia Jenkins, who was 9 and Jacob Hall, who was 6. In the name of Katylin Bellamy, who was 2 and Rodriquez Ferguson, who was 4. In the name of Grace Audrey McDonnell, who was 7 and Carmelo Duncan who was 15 months.

And it is in the name of Elijah LaFrance, who was 3. Like everyone else on this list and thousands more who aren't, he was shot to death. This happened Saturday night at his birthday party near Miami. Someone fired more than 60 rounds from what a witness said was an assault-style rifle.

Police are trying to figure out why someone would do such a thing, and, of course, that's their job. But the why is almost beside the point. There's always a reason -- somebody had a beef, or somebody hated life, or somebody couldn't get a date -- but it never helps us understand, never makes it make any sense.