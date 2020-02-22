Leonard Pitts: Virus a remind it's a small world

Thankfully, what we've experienced from that corner thus far has been -- at least by today's standards -- harmless. Hank Kunneman, a Donald Trump-loving Nebraska preacher, did promise that God will protect America from the virus.

Oh, and Trump himself, that renowned scientist, says the sunshine of April will kill it, a prediction with which none of his fellow epidemiologists seems to concur. As these two pontificate nonsense, it's worth noting the disease has already turned up in Massachusetts, Illinois, Wisconsin, Texas, Arizona, Washington and California -- and that Trump is calling for drastic cuts in funding of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Yet, for as much as this outbreak exposes the routine foolishness of what now passes for conservatism, it also serves as a reminder -- and rebuke -- of a strain of American thought bound to no ideology. Meaning the idea that America is -- or can be or ought to be -- a fortress, safe from any virus (or refugee, economic downturn, environmental impact) that seeks entry here. It's a childish conceit.

The poet John Donne said, "No man is an island."

The activist Martin Luther King said, "All life is interrelated."

The composers Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie said, "We are the world."