Leonard Pitts: Nope, nothing to see here

Rep. Paul Gosar called them “peaceful patriots.”

Tucker Carlson said they were “solid Americans.”

Sen. Ron Johnson described them as “people that love this country.”

If you can’t trust guys like that, who can you trust?

So what is all this noise about forming a congressional commission to investigate? Do we really need that? There’s nothing to see here. Isn’t it time we moved on? Or if you’re determined to have an inquiry, how about Benghazi? We haven’t done that lately, and we’re so close to proving that Hillary Clinton personally murdered the U.S. ambassador. We could also investigate the massive fraud of the 2020 election. Or the way liberals canceled Dr. Seuss and neutered Mr. Potato Head.

But as to Jan. 6, what is there to say? Nothing happened, and there’s no reason to investigate it. It’s not like we Republicans are scared of an investigation, you understand. It’s not like we think that would tie us to what happened in January. Not that anything happened, but if it had, we’d have had nothing to do with it. We’re not scared. Do we look scared? How can you be scared when nothing happened?

For some mysterious reason, people keep insisting it was more than nothing.